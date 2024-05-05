How Ryan Pace helped his former Bears team in 2024 NFL draft

The Chicago Bears have come a long way since Ryan Poles took over for Ryan Pace as general manager. Things have been looking a lot better since the change was made.

Pace had a plan and stuck with it which is respectable but it just didn’t work out. Now, Poles seems to have this franchise pointed in the right direction. In just three offseasons, Poles has this team poised to contend for the playoffs.

Pace has been with the Atlanta Falcons front office since 2022, where he’s currently the director of player personnel. Pace found a way to help his former team during the 2024 NFL draft. They had a chance to select wide receiver Rome Odunze with the eighth overall pick, but they elected to go in a different direction.

Despite signing veteran quarterback quarterback Kirk Cousins to a massive four-year, $180 million deal (with $100 million guarantee), Atlanta shocked everyone by drafting Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. at No. 8. It was a very odd selection for the Falcons.

And it played right into Chicago’s hands as the Bears snagged Odunze at ninth overall. It might have made them a worse team. Only time will tell how much the Falcons helped the Bears, but it feels like they helped them a lot at the surface. And perhaps Pace gets a little credit.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire