Ryan Garcia tests positive for banned substance after Devin Haney win: reports

(KRON) — Ryan Garcia scored the biggest win of his career after a massive upset against Bay Area native Devin Haney on April 20. However, Garcia missed weight by more than three pounds and was not eligible to win Haney’s WBC super lightweight title.

Now, that win is further in doubt as Garcia entered the ring that night at Barclays Center in New York with reportedly more than just a weight advantage.

Garcia tested positive for the banned substance Ostarine, according to multiple reports published Wednesday. Garcia failed two urine tests: one a day before the fight and another after the fight that Saturday.

Ostarine helps “increase lean body mass and decrease fat mass,” according to the National Library of Medicine.

Minutes after the report came out, Garcia posted a video on Instagram claiming his innocence. He posted a picture of the supplement he claims triggered the positive test, saying “my bad I shouldn’t have took this.”

“I came on here to address the bull**** claim that I cheated. Everybody knows I don’t cheat,” Garcia said. “What can I say? Why didn’t they come out with this before the fight if they found it before? Why would they let me step into the ring as a cheater? Again, these are people trying to attack me for whatever reason.

“I don’t even know where to get steroids at the end of the day. I barely take supplements… Big lies. I beat (Haney’s) a**.”

Garcia continued his rant on his X account.

The 25-year-old fighter has 10 days to ask for a B sample to be tested, according to longtime boxing journalist Dan Rafael. That sample could prove the positive test for Ostarine was not accurate.

The New York State Athletic Commission will launch an investigation into the positive test and will consider overturning the fight result between Garcia and Haney as a no-contest, Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix reports.

This story will be updated.

