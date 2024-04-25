Ryōyū Kobayashi flies 291 meters through the air in landmark ski jump, but his effort wasn’t ‘in line with FIS regulations’

Ryōyū Kobayashi might have bettered the world ski jump record by nearly 40 meters on Wednesday, but the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) says it won’t recognize the Japanese jumper’s landmark effort as it didn’t meet the governing body’s competition conditions.

The 27-year-old barreled down a specially-created natural ramp and launched into a jump that saw him fly around 955 feet (291m) through the air against a stunning backdrop at Hlidarfjall Akureyri in northern Iceland, according to Red Bull, which hailed the feat as a new world record.

Kobayashi flew through the air for around 10 seconds before delivering a smooth landing on Wednesday, video shows.

Kobayashi smashed the previous record and was in the air for around 10 seconds. - Red Bull

While Kobayashi’s jumps - which included attempts that hit 256m, 259m and 282m on Tuesday - “showcase an extraordinary athlete’s performance under very special conditions,” they “cannot be compared to a FIS Ski Flying World Cup, as both the start date and the entire project are tailored to a single athlete and therefore ultimately to a single jump/flight,” the FIS said in a statement.

“A ski flying competition must be based on a FIS-certified distance measuring system and take place on a ski flying hill homologated by FIS in order to stand up to comparison with other flights and be eligible for an official ski flying record,’ added the FIS.

“At the same time, there are regulations for the material that is used and that must be tested by a FIS certified equipment controller; for example, the length of the ski and the mass of the suit.

“Ryoyu Kobayashi’s jumps in Iceland did not take place under competition conditions and in line with the FIS regulations.”

The official body also said it was looking forward to welcoming Kobayashi at next winter’s FIS World Cup season competing for the official world record.

Austrian Stefan Kraft holds the FIS record for the longest competitive ski jump for a male after landing a 253.5m (831 ft 8.31 in) jump in Vikersund, Norway, in 2017.

Nonetheless, Kobayashi, whose team took two months to construct a 3,658 ft (1,115-meter) high jump table from snow for his landmark attempt, was thrilled at his achievement.

“It’s difficult to put this feeling into words. This is my dream come true,” he said according to a news release from Red Bull.

“Last September, when I first visited this place, all I saw was a rock. It was hard to imagine this place covered in snow then, but I knew this place has the perfect natural slope,” added Kobayashi, who holds two overall titles in the World Cup and individual gold and silver medals at the 2022 Olympics.

“I don’t really pay attention to what’s going on around me. Only on my own performance. There’s no other way than to get on with it. Even if I’m worried, I’ve no choice.”

Kobayashi, aiming to jump some 984 ft (300 meters) still has his sights set on that landmark.

“I know 300 meters was the goal I set but I’d love to challenge again,” he said.

