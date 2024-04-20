Advertisement

Ruud reaches his fourth final of the year in Barcelona

Associated Press
·1 min read
  • Casper Ruud of Norway returns the ball against Tomas Martin Etcheverry of Argentina during a semi final open tennis tournament in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, April 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)
    1/5

    Spain Tennis

    Casper Ruud of Norway returns the ball against Tomas Martin Etcheverry of Argentina during a semi final open tennis tournament in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, April 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Casper Ruud of Norway celebrates a point against Tomas Martin Etcheverry of Argentina during a semi final open tennis tournament in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, April 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)
    2/5

    Spain Tennis

    Casper Ruud of Norway celebrates a point against Tomas Martin Etcheverry of Argentina during a semi final open tennis tournament in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, April 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Tomas Martin Etcheverry of Argentina returns the ball against Casper Ruud of Norway during a semi final open tennis tournament in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, April 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)
    3/5

    Spain Tennis

    Tomas Martin Etcheverry of Argentina returns the ball against Casper Ruud of Norway during a semi final open tennis tournament in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, April 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Tomas Martin Etcheverry of Argentina returns the ball against Casper Ruud of Norway during a semi final open tennis tournament in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, April 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)
    4/5

    Spain Tennis

    Tomas Martin Etcheverry of Argentina returns the ball against Casper Ruud of Norway during a semi final open tennis tournament in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, April 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Tomas Martin Etcheverry of Argentina returns the ball against Casper Ruud of Norway during a semi final open tennis tournament in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, April 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)
    5/5

    Spain Tennis

    Tomas Martin Etcheverry of Argentina returns the ball against Casper Ruud of Norway during a semi final open tennis tournament in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, April 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Casper Ruud of Norway returns the ball against Tomas Martin Etcheverry of Argentina during a semi final open tennis tournament in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, April 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)
Casper Ruud of Norway celebrates a point against Tomas Martin Etcheverry of Argentina during a semi final open tennis tournament in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, April 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)
Tomas Martin Etcheverry of Argentina returns the ball against Casper Ruud of Norway during a semi final open tennis tournament in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, April 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)
Tomas Martin Etcheverry of Argentina returns the ball against Casper Ruud of Norway during a semi final open tennis tournament in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, April 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)
Tomas Martin Etcheverry of Argentina returns the ball against Casper Ruud of Norway during a semi final open tennis tournament in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, April 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Casper Ruud advanced to his fourth final of the year after beating Tomas Martin Etcheverry in straight sets at the Barcelona Open on Saturday.

The sixth-ranked Norwegian won the semifinal 7-6 (6), 6-4 on the outdoor clay court. He will face Stefanos Tsitsipas or Dusan Lajovic for the title on Sunday.

Ruud has won 10 career titles but lost all three previous finals he's played in 2024, including last weekend when he fell to Tsitsipas in Monte Carlo.

Ruud needed to save a set point in the first set against Martin Etcheverry to record his season-leading 28th win.

“He could have easily won the first set," Ruud said. “I had some set points and he had one. I am very happy with the level. It was a high quality match, the best level I have played in Barcelona.”

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis