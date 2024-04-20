Ruud reaches his fourth final of the year in Barcelona

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Casper Ruud advanced to his fourth final of the year after beating Tomas Martin Etcheverry in straight sets at the Barcelona Open on Saturday.

The sixth-ranked Norwegian won the semifinal 7-6 (6), 6-4 on the outdoor clay court. He will face Stefanos Tsitsipas or Dusan Lajovic for the title on Sunday.

Ruud has won 10 career titles but lost all three previous finals he's played in 2024, including last weekend when he fell to Tsitsipas in Monte Carlo.

Ruud needed to save a set point in the first set against Martin Etcheverry to record his season-leading 28th win.

“He could have easily won the first set," Ruud said. “I had some set points and he had one. I am very happy with the level. It was a high quality match, the best level I have played in Barcelona.”

