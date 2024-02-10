Rutgers men’s basketball knocks off No.11 Wisconsin

Rutgers men’s basketball stunned the college basketball world. The Scarlet Knights welcomed No. 11-ranked Wisconsin to Jersey Mike’s Arena and won in a dominating fashion 78-56.

Against one of the best teams in the country, Rutgers forced 12 turnovers and dominated close to the basket. Rutgers outscored Wisconsin in the paint 36-28. As Rutgers pulled off their best win of the season, they got contributions through the lineup.

In this matchup, five different Rutgers players scored more than 10 points. That list includes Jeremiah Willams, Clifford Omoruyi, Aundre Hyatt, Noah Fernandes and Mawot Mag. However, Williams set the tone offensively with a team-high 18 points and continued to be a good luck charm.

Since making his season debut at the beginning of the month, Rutgers is 3-0 with Williams in the lineup. In that span, Rutgers has beaten Michigan, Wisconsin, and Maryland. They are now 5-7 in conference play after starting the month 2-7.

From the very first whistle, Rutgers took control of this game. They ended the first half up 37-28 and did not allow the Badgers back into the game. Like they have done all month, Rutgers didn’t take their foot off the pedal.

Following their most impressive win of the season, Rutgers will turn their attention to Northwestern. They face the Wildcats on February 15 with their three-game winning streak on the line.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire