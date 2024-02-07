Rutgers football: Elite New Jersey linebacker Talibi Kaba commits

Talibi Kaba gave a verbal to Rutgers on Tuesday night, landing the Big Ten program its first commitment from a New Jersey prospect in the 2025 class.

A 6-foot-3, 220-pound linebacker from Hillside (Hillside, New Jersey), Kaba is coming to Rutgers as an athlete. He currently holds offers from Boston College, Duke, Kent State and Iowa State.

He is currently unranked but has the potential to be a consensus top-20 player in New Jersey this recruiting cycle.

An explosive athlete, Kaba plays as a running back and a linebacker at Hillside. He has quick feet and fluidity in his hips which, combined with his size and strength, makes him a very unique athlete.

He posted his commitment to Rutgers on Tuesday night:

Kaba is the first verbal in Rutgers’ 2025 recruiting class from New Jersey. He is the second overall commit, joining Florida quarterback Sean Ashenfelder in the class.

Ashenfelder committed to Rutgers in September.

At the time of his commitment, Ashfelder held offers that included Pittsburgh UCF, Cincinnati, UConn, Liberty, Pittsburgh, USF, Virginia Tech and West Virginia among others.

