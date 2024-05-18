Rutgers baseball lost to the Buckeyes in extra-innings

On Thursday, Rutgers baseball (27-23, 5-17 Big Ten) lost to Ohio State (27-23, 11-11 Big Ten) 6-3 in extra-innings. In the first of three games, the Scarlet Knights blew a one-run lead in the ninth inning, allowing the Buckeyes to capture the victory in extra-innings.

Sonny Fauci got the nod on the mound for the Scarlet Knights, recording 7.1 innings pitched, striking out five batters while allowing two earned runs on three hits and eight walks.

Ohio State grabbed an early 2-0 lead in the second inning, but Rutgers would battle back. The Scarlet Knights got on the board in the bottom of the fourth inning when center fielder Pete Durocher doubled down the left field line, scoring shortstop Josh Kuroda-Grauer, cutting the Buckeyes’ lead to one.

TONY GOES 450 TO DEAD CENTER TO GIVE US THE LEAD!!#TCD pic.twitter.com/KpRtWW3g1Q — Rutgers Baseball (@RutgersBaseball) May 16, 2024

Rutgers captured their first lead of the game in the bottom of the sixth inning with a two-run home run by Tony Santa-Maria. After six scoreless innings by the Buckeyes, Ohio State tied the game in the top of the ninth by a fielding error on second baseman Cameron Love.

The Scarlet Knights went scoreless in the bottom of the ninth inning, giving Ohio State a chance to win the game in the tenth inning. With Joe Mazza on the mound, the Buckeyes produced a three-run home run to secure a 6-3 victory. Mazza (1-3) picked up his third loss in 2024, recording 2.1 innings pitched with four strikeouts and three earned runs.

The Scarlet Knights return to action on Friday when Rutgers host the Buckeyes in game two.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire