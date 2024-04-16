Rutgers baseball’s Cam Love has a highlight play in the field

Over the weekend, Rutgers baseball faced one of its toughest challenges of the season in No. 21 Nebraska.

While Rutgers entered the series as underdogs they were able to record a series win, partly due to the defense of Cameron Love.

On Sunday, Love earned national attention for a play that left scouts and fans in the stands impressed. With Rutgers hanging onto a 5-4 lead with one out in the top seventh, Cayden Brumbaugh stepped to the plate and hit a line drive up the middle that seemed destined for the outfield. However, Love had other plans and made a diving catch. However, his stellar play did not stop there.

In the top of the ninth, Nebraska’s outfielder Cole Evans smoked a line drive to the right side of the infield, and again, Love made a diving catch. All Nebraska could do was look on in awe as Love continued to catch anything hit in his direction.

Cam Love can go right or left to take away hits. 👀

The Rutgers 2B flashed more leather late in yesterday’s win over Nebraska. @CameronLove47 x @RutgersBaseball pic.twitter.com/XJ9CIFoiXi

— Big Ten Baseball (@B1Gbaseball) April 15, 2024

While Rutgers got contributions from their entire roster to take down Nebraska, Love’s play stood out. Like he has done all season, Love put his body on the line to take away a hit.

As the season winds down, the talented infielder is expected to add to his highlight reel while frustrating opposing hitters.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire