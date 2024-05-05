Rutgers baseball splits doubleheader, losing Big Ten series to the Terrapins

Rutgers baseball (26-21, 4-14) split a doubleheader against Maryland baseball on Saturday. The Scarlet Knights defeated the Terps in game one 2-1 and dropped game two 6-4, giving Maryland the Big Ten series victory.

Game One Recap

In game one of the doubleheader, pitcher Donovan Zsak got the nod on the mound for the Scarlet Knights, recording three strikeouts, and allowing one run on one hit in three innings pitched. After a clean first inning, a bases-loaded walk gave Maryland a 1-0 lead in the second inning.

The Rutgers’ bats got going in the fourth inning, registering back-to-back singles from right fielder Trevor Cohen and second baseman Cameron Love to set the Scarlet Knights up with a scoring opportunity. After a sacrifice bunt by designated hitter Jordan Sweeney, left fielder Johnny Volpe delivered the game’s biggest hit, producing a two-run single to give RU the 2-1 lead.

Rutgers relief pitcher Sonny Fauci (6-0) picked up his sixth victory in 2024, logging three scoreless innings. Fauci allowed three hits while striking out three and walking two. After three strong innings by Fauci, Joe Mazza entered the game, picking up a three-inning save to secure the win. Mazza allowed just one single and picked up a strikeout with no walks, earning his first save of the season.

BALLGAME!! Huge effort from the pitching staff and Johnny Volpe gets the big hit as we even the series with Maryland!!#TCD pic.twitter.com/y0Wjguyd13 — Rutgers Baseball (@RutgersBaseball) May 4, 2024

Game Two Recap

Rutgers pitcher Jake Marshall got the green light for game two in Saturday’s doubleheader, retiring the first nine batters. Marshall recorded three strikeouts, three walks, three hits, and three earned runs in four innings pitched.

The Terps grabbed the lead in the fourth inning, scoring on a wild pitch, a passed ball, and an infield single to take a 3-0 lead.

The Scarlet Knights got on the board in the fourth inning when third baseman Tony Santa Maria blasted a solo home run, cutting Maryland’s lead to two. Rutgers tied the game at 3-3 in the bottom of the fifth inning after another big two-run double from Volpe.

Maryland grabbed the lead again in the sixth inning, recording three runs to give them a 6-3 lead. The Terps used a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch and two-run double to take a three-run advantage.

Rutgers scored their final run in the seventh inning, scoring on a balk by Maryland pitcher Logan Berrier.

The Scarlet Knights return to action on Friday when Rutgers travels to State College, Pennsylvania to take on Penn State in a three-game set.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire