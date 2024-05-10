Rutgers baseball Josh Kuroda-Grauer to win the 2024 Brooks Wallace Award?

Last week, the 2024 Brooks Wallace Award Watchlist was announced with Rutgers baseball Josh Kuroda-Grauer ranking in the top 100 shortstops in the country.

The Brooks Wallace Award is given out by the College Baseball Foundation to the best college baseball shortstop of the year and is named in honor of former Texas Tech shortstop Brooks Wallace, who played for the Red Raiders from 1977 to 1980.

The Scarlet Knights junior shortstop has been on a tear for Rutgers all season, ranking No. 1 in hits (85), No. 1 in hits per game (1.81), No. 2 in batting average (.432), and No. 18 in fielding percentage. He started all 47 games at shortstop for the Scarlet Knights this season, recording only four errors in 162 chances.

Time to start the movement. The Brooks Wallace Award is given to the top shortstop in the country. And Josh Kuroda-Grauer is more than deserving. ➡️ https://t.co/UJJMOFJnEn#JKG44BrooksWallace pic.twitter.com/JTSHanQ4Jv — Rutgers Baseball (@RutgersBaseball) May 8, 2024

The Rutgers star has 25 multi-hit games, 10 games with three hits, two games of four-hits, and one game where he had five hits. . He has registered a .400+ batting average for 31 straight games, recording streaks of five straight three-hit games.

Kuroda-Grauer has three more regular-season games to showcase his talents against Penn State as the Brooks Wallace Award winner will be announced the week of June 17, 2024.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire