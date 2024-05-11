Former Rutgers baseball star Chris Brito is performing well in the Kansas City Royals’ system

Former Rutgers baseball player Chris Brito has performed at a high level in the last five games for the Kansas City Royals Single-A Team, the Columbia Fireflies.

In May, Brito has so far recorded 12 at-bats in five games, logging four hits, two doubles, one home run, and two RBIs. He has walked four times and struck out twice, registering a .333 batting average.

On Thursday, Brito blasted a two-run home run to left field in a losing effort to the Salem Red Sox.

The former Scarlet Knight is coming off a strong start to the season, recording ten hits, four doubles, one home run, six RBIs, 11 walks, and five strikeouts in 11 games during April. In 33 at-bats, Brito logged a .303 batting average and a .467 on-base percentage.

With one swing of the bat, Chris Brito puts the good guys in the lead late in the 4th with a 2-run blast to left field 😤💪 Fireflies lead 2-1 as we head into the 5th pic.twitter.com/gAQDN8AFwd — Columbia Fireflies (@ColaFireflies) May 10, 2024

In 16 games this season, Columbia’s first baseman registered 14 hits, six doubles, and eight RBIs, recording a .311 batting average in his first season in the MiLB.

Brito had one of the most accomplished hitters in Rutgers baseball history, wrapping up his career as the all-time leader in career home runs (46) and RBIs (200). Also, Brito set the program single-season record with 74 RBIs in 2022.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire