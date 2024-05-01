Russian karateka illegally visits occupied Crimea ahead of Euro championships - will WKF ban him?

Ernest Sharafutdinov

Russian karateka Ernest Sharafutdinov decided a vacation to temporarily occupied Crimea was the best way to prepare for the European Karate Championships.

He was accompanied by his coach, Nikolay Balabanov.

Sharafutdinov is a supporter of Russia's illegal war of aggression and conquest, notably liking social media posts in support of Russia's full-scale invasion early in the war.



The World Karate Federation has previously said that Russian athletes who support Russia's war on Ukraine are ineligible to compete.

The European Karate Championships will take place from May 8 to 12 in Zadar, Croatia.



Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine