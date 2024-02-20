Russell Wilson thanks Steph for stepson's All-Star Game shooting lesson originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Can you imagine getting a basketball shooting lesson from Steph Curry?

Before the 2024 NBA All-Star Game tipped off Sunday, the Warriors star was seen coaching Ciara's son Future Zahir, who is the stepson to NFL quarterback Russell Wilson, on the court at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Wholesome content alert as Russell Wilson looks on 🥹 pic.twitter.com/872lVDraz1 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 19, 2024

As the Denver Broncos quarterback captured the moment on his phone, Curry demonstrated to the 9-year-old, who was born to Ciara from her previous relationship with rapper Future, how to properly hold and shoot the basketball toward the basket.

Wilson, who is entering his 13th season in the NFL, took the time afterward to thank the best NBA shooter of all time for teaching his stepson some basketball shooting tips — some of the best basketball shooting tips he might ever get, that is.

Seemingly patient and thorough while coaching Future Zahir, Curry also won the appreciation of Ciara, who also shared the heart-warming moment on social media.

If 10 years from now Future Zahir emerges as one of the best shooters in basketball, don’t be surprised.

He learned from, statistically, the best shooter the NBA has ever seen.

