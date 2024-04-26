Russell Wilson reacts to Steelers 2024 NFL draft selection, Troy Fautanu

Protection is one of the most critical pieces of an offense for any quarterback, let alone an aging quarterback. The Pittsburgh Steelers started the process of fortifying their trenches with the selection of tackle Troy Fautanu at No. 20.

And Russell Wilson couldn’t be happier. “Welcome to the Burgh!” he posted on X shortly after the pick.

Wilson has absorbed 100 sacks over the last two years. With 527 career sacks, Wilson is fourth behind Tom Brady, Ben Roethlisberger and Aaron Rodgers.

Per The 33rd Team, Fautanu allowed just three sacks on 1,332 pass-blocking snaps in three years at Washington.

