Steelers select OL Troy Fautanu with No. 20 overall pick in 2024 NFL draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers needed help at offensive tackle and at center, and with the No. 20 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, they got a guy who could do either: offensive lineman Troy Fautanu of Washington.

In Fautanu, the Steelers get one of the most athletic offensive linemen in the entire draft. A massive offensive tackle at Washington and former Pac-12 offensive lineman of the year, he has the skill set to play anywhere on the line.

Adding Fautanu is perfect for the Steelers as he could start at right tackle and allow Broderick Jones to move to the left side but could also slide inside and start at center. He’s got tremendous length and is going to make a lot of Pro Bowls in the NFL.

