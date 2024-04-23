NFL draft: Why beefing up Steelers offensive line is critical for Russell Wilson

Like you and me, Russell Wilson isn’t getting any younger. That trademark mobility that Wilson displayed early in his career, allowing him to maneuver around in the pocket, is no longer prevalent.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are without a starting-caliber center and have a subpar tackle in Dan Moore Jr.

These issues need to be addressed in the draft this week or it could be a rough season for the 12-year veteran.

Wilson has absorbed 100 sacks over the last two years. With 527 career sacks, Wilson is fourth behind Tom Brady, Ben Roethlisberger and Aaron Rodgers. Considering the beating he’s taken over his career, he was impressively durable. Wilson went nine seasons without missing a game. Since then, he’s missed five games due to injury, the latest being a concussion in 2022.

Let’s hope for Wilson’s sake that the Steelers don’t delay drafting a center and tackle.

