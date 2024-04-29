Russell Westbrook named NBA Social Justice Champion Award finalist

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles Clippers star and LA native Russell Westbrook was named a finalist to receive the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Trophy, which goes to the NBA's Social Justice Champion Award winner.

Other finalists for the 2023-24 season were Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat), CJ McCollum (New Orleans Pelicans), Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota Timberwolves), and Lindy Waters III (Oklahoma City Thunder).

The honor went to Golden State’s Stephen Curry last year.

Congrats to the 2023-24 NBA Social Justice Champion award finalists. During the past year, and beyond, they dedicated themselves to creating a more equal and just society.



Stay tuned to see who takes home the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar trophy for this season. pic.twitter.com/OmoUK2yE91 — NBA (@NBA) April 29, 2024

The NBA explained the award as follows:

"A new annual honor that will recognize a current NBA player for pursuing social justice and upholding the league’s decades-long values of equality, respect and inclusion. The award is named after six-time NBA champion and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. The recipient will have advanced Abdul-Jabbar’s mission to drive change and inspired others to reflect on injustice and take collective action in their communities over the previous year."

Russell Westbrook #0 of the LA Clippers. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

In mid-November, a community basketball court at Jesse Owens Park was renamed in Westbrook’s honor. It was a full circle moment as it happened to be the same court he grew up playing on.

Officially the Russell Westbrook Community Court! pic.twitter.com/kiVqhgAbRN — Kelli Johnson (@KelliJohnsonTV) November 17, 2023

That same day, Westbrook and members of his Why Not? Foundation hosted its 12th annual Thanksgiving Food Distribution event and handed out 1,000 meals to families in need.

SUGGESTED:

Earlier this year, it was announced the nine-time All-Star invested in a redevelopment project in South LA.

While he may be a millionaire now, Westbrook continues to give back to the community where he grew up.

Westbrook and the Clippers are currently fighting for a chance to win the franchise’s first championship.