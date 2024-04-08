Running back Harry Dalton III joins USC’s growing 2025 class

Harry Dalton III has committed to the USC football program and Lincoln Riley. He committed to the Trojans over Alabama, Florida, Virginia Tech, and North Carolina. USC just gained some more depth in the running back room as it moves to the Big Ten Conference and prepares for sledgehammer football in the Midwest.

Dalton is the No. 244 overall prospect and No. 20 running back in the class of 2025. He ranks as the No. 2 running back and No. 6 player in state of Virginia, according to On3 Sports.

In his junior season in high school, Dalton — despite being considered as a potential running back (if he plays offense in college) — actually played a different position.

Dalton, as a junior, played quarterback for Dinwiddie County, completing 107 of 203 passes for 1,662 yards with 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He ran for 1,295 yards on 175 carries with an eye-popping 27 rushing touchdowns.

Following Dalton’s commitment, USC’s 2025 recruiting class ranks No. 3 nationally and No. 2 in the Big Ten.

BREAKING: Four-Star RB Harry Dalton III has Committed to USC, he tells me for @on3recruits The 5’11 205 RB from Dinwiddie, VA chose the Trojans over Alabama, UNC, Virginia Tech, & Florida “This is a dream come true I’m a Trojan! Fight On✌️!https://t.co/aSkYlTu19F pic.twitter.com/pp3ERsBF92 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 7, 2024

