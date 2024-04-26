Run on offensive players results in top defenders falling to Colts

A run on quarterbacks, offensive tackles, the top three receivers, and Brock Bowers at the top of the NFL draft resulted in a very favorable board for the Indianapolis Colts.

Before the Colts were on the clock at pick 15, six quarterbacks were selected. As expected, receivers Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers, and Rome Odunze were off the board as well. Also taken were offensive tackles JC Latham and Olu Fashanu, along with top tight end Bowers.

So, for the Colts, this pushed down the top defenders in the draft class. In fact, they were the first team to select a defensive player.

This run on offensive players early on was not unexpected. As GM Chris Ballard mentioned in his pre-draft press conference, there was a lot more talent on that side of the ball in this year’s draft class.

“I will say this,” said Ballard, “I do think you’re going to see a lot of offensive players taken early in the first round. I’m not saying it’s a weak defensive class, but it is a really strong offensive draft, especially at the top of it.”

This really was a near picture-perfect scenario for the Colts, with edge rusher and cornerback being two of their biggest needs. And to land a top prospect, it did not require them to trade up–something that had been speculated on earlier in the week.

Instead, the Colts were able to choose from cornerbacks Quinyon Mitchell and Terrion Arnold, along with edge rushers Dallas Turner and Laiatu Latu.

The Colts ultimately went with Latu, who will bolster a pass rush unit that has to be more consistent in 2024 after ranking 23rd in pressures last season. Latu has been one of the most productive pass rushers in college football for the last two seasons.

