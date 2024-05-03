A run through the field: Odds and info on every 2024 Kentucky Derby contender

1. Dornoch

Odds: 20-1.

Jockey: Luis Saez, 31. Panama native has had 10 Derby starters and was third with favorite Essential Quality in 2021.

Trainer: Danny Gargan, 52. Louisville native has his second Derby starter. Finished 14th with Tax in 2019.

Owners: West Paces Racing LLC, R. A. Hill Stable, Belmar Racing and Breeding LLC, Two Eight Racing LLC and Pine Racing Stables. Two Eight Racing is owned by former MLB outfielder Jayson Werth.

Breeder: Grandview Equine.

Pedigree: Good Magic — Puca by Big Brown.

Foaled: April 22, 2021.

2024: 2 starts, 1-0-0, $294,875.

2023: 4 starts, 2-2-0, $257,400.

Last start: 4th in Blue Grass Stakes, April 6.

2. Sierra Leone

Odds: 3-1.

Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione, 29. Florida native is winless in six Derby starts. His best finish was seventh on War of Will in 2019.

Trainer: Chad Brown, 45. New York native is winless in seven Derby starts. Best finish was second with Good Magic in 2018.

Owners: Mrs. John Magnier, Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith, Westerberg, Rocket Ship Racing LLC and Peter Brant. Tabor won the 1995 Derby with Thunder Gulch.

Breeder: Debby Oxley.

Pedigree: Gun Runner — Heavenly Love by Malibu Moon.

Foaled: March 31, 2021.

2024: 2 starts, 2-0-0, $821,250.

2023: 2 starts, 1-1-0, $96,750.

Last start: 1st in Blue Grass Stakes, April 6.

3. Mystik Dan

Odds: 20-1.

Jockey: Brian Hernandez Jr., 38. Louisiana native is winless in four Derby starts. His best finish was eighth on McCraken in 2017.

Trainer: Kenny McPeek, 61. Arkansas native is a Tates Creek High School and UK graduate. Nine previous Derby starters, including 1995 runner-up Tejano Run.

Owners: Lance Gasaway, 4 G Racing LLC and Daniel Hamby III.

Breeder: Lance Gasaway, Daniel Hamby and 4 G Racing LLC.

Pedigree: Goldencents — Ma’am by Colonel John.

Foaled: March 4, 2021.

2024: 3 starts, 1-0-1, $550,050.

2023: 3 starts, 1-1-0, $91,310.

Last start: 3rd in Arkansas Derby, March 30.

Kentucky Derby contender Catching Freedom walks off the track on a brisk morning on April 20 at Churchill Downs. Matt Stone/USA TODAY NETWORK

4. Catching Freedom

Odds: 8-1.

Jockey: Flavien Prat, 31. France native won the 2019 Derby on 65-1 long shot Country House and has five top-three finishes in six starts.

Trainer: Brad Cox, 44. Louisville native won Eclipse Award as top trainer in 2020 and 2021. Won Derby via DQ with Mandaloun in 2021.

Owners: Albaugh Family Stables LLC.

Breeder: WinStar Farm.

Pedigree: Constitution — Catch My Drift by Pioneerof the Nile.

Foaled: March 8, 2021.

2024: 3 starts, 2-0-1, $802,000.

2023: 2 starts, 1-0-0, $75,350.

Last start: 1st in Louisiana Derby, March 23.

5. Catalytic

Odds: 30-1.

Jockey: Jose Ortiz, 30. Puerto Rico native won 2017 Eclipse Award for Outstanding Jockey. Best finish in eight Derby starts was second on Good Magic in 2018.

Trainer: Saffie Joseph Jr., 37. Barbados native is 0-for-2 in the Derby. Best finish was eighth with Ny Traffic in 2020.

Owners: Tami Bobo, Julie Davies and George Isaacs.

Breeder: Fred Hertrich III.

Pedigree: Catalina Cruiser — One Show Only by Distorted Humor.

Foaled: March 21, 2021.

2024: 2 starts, 0-2-0, $192,825.

2023: 1 starts, 1-0-0, $24,000.

Last start: 2nd in Florida Derby, March 30.

6. Just Steel

Odds: 20-1.

Jockey: Keith Asmussen, 25. Texas native in line for his first Derby start. Son of trainer Steve Asmussen.

Trainer: D. Wayne Lukas, 88. Hall of Famer last had a Derby horse in 2018. Has four Derby wins in 49 starts. Most recent win was Charismatic in 1999.

Owners: BC Stables LLC.

Breeder: Summerhill Farm.

Pedigree: Justify — Irish Lights by Fastnet Rock.

Foaled: March 9, 2021.

2024: 4 starts, 0-3-0, $483,750.

2023: 7 starts, 2-1-1, $240,795.

Last start: 2nd in Arkansas Derby, March 30.

7. Honor Marie

Odds: 20-1.

Jockey: Ben Curtis, 34. Ireland native moved from England to Louisiana last year. First Derby.

Trainer: Whit Beckman, 42. Louisville native set for his first Derby.

Owners: Ribble Farms LLC, Michael Eiserman, Earl Silver, Kenneth Fishbein and Dave Fishbein.

Breeder: Royce Pulliam.

Pedigree: Honor Code — Dame Marie by Smart Strike.

Foaled: May 4, 2021.

2024: 2 starts, 0-1-0, $208,000.

2023: 3 starts, 2-1-0, $318,175.

Last start: 2nd in Louisiana Derby, March 23.

8. Just a Touch

Odds: 10-1.

Jockey: Florent Geroux, 37. France native has seven Derby starts, won the 2021 Derby on Mandaloun.

Trainer: Brad Cox, 44. Louisville native has three top-three finishes in nine Derby starts.

Owners: Qatar Racing, Resolute Racing, Marc Detampel.

Breeder: Don Alberto Corporation.

Pedigree: Justify — Touching Beauty by Tapit.

Foaled: May 5, 2021.

2024: 3 starts, 1-2-0, $281,700.

2023: None.

Last start: 2nd in Blue Grass Stakes, April 6.

10. T O Password

Odds: 30-1.

Jockey: Kimaru Kazushi, 24. Japan native based at Woodbine Racetrack in Canada. Finished 12th on Mandarin Hero in first Derby start last year.

Trainer: Daisuke Takayanagi, 46. Japan native in line for first Derby start.

Owners: Tomoya Ozasa.

Breeder: Yanagawa Bokujo.

Pedigree: Copano Rickey — T O Rachel by King Kamehameha.

Foaled: May 20, 2021.

2024: 2 starts, 2-0-0, $163,339.

2023: None.

Last start: 1st in Fukuryu Stakes, March 23.

Kentucky Derby contender Forever Young works out on Saturday morning at Churchill Downs. Matt Stone/USA TODAY NETWORK

11. Forever Young

Odds: 10-1.

Jockey: Ryusei Sakai, 26. Japan native in line for first Derby start after his horse Continuar was scratched two days before the race last year.

Trainer: Yoshito Yahagi, 63. Japan native is a four-time training champion in his home country who missed his first Derby start last year when Continuar was scratched.

Owners: Susumu Fujita.

Breeder: Northern Racing.

Pedigree: Real Steel — Forever Darling by Congrats.

Foaled: Feb. 24, 2021.

2024: 2 starts, 2-0-0, $1,480,000.

2023: 3 starts, 3-0-0, $569,451.

Last start: 1st in UAE Derby, March 30.

12. Track Phantom

Odds: 20-1.

Jockey: Joel Rosario, 39. Dominican Republic jockey has made 12 Derby starts, won in 2013 on Orb.

Trainer: Steve Asmussen, 58. South Dakota native has most Derby starts (25) without a victory. Has finished second three times.

Owners: L and N Racing LLC, Clark Brewster, Jerry Caroom, Breeze Easy LLC.

Breeder: Breeze Easy LLC.

Pedigree: Quality Road — Miss Sunset by Into Mischief.

Foaled: Feb. 17, 2021.

2024: 3 starts, 1-1-0, $240,000.

2023: 4 starts, 2-1-1, $165,000.

Last start: 4th in Louisiana Derby, March 23.

13. West Saratoga

Odds: 50-1.

Jockey: Jesus Castanon, 51. Mexico native finished fourth in 2011 Derby on Shackleford, his only previous Derby start.

Trainer: Larry Demeritte, age not available. Bahamas native in line to be the first Black trainer to start a horse in the Derby since 1989.

Owners: Harry Veruchi.

Breeder: Two Hearts Farm II LLC.

Pedigree: Exaggerator — Mo Wicked by Uncle Mo.

Foaled: March 19, 2021.

2024: 3 starts, 0-2-1, $166,000.

2023: 7 starts, 2-3-0, $294,140.

Last start: 2nd in Jeff Ruby Steaks, March 23.

14. Endlessly

Odds: 30-1.

Jockey: Umberto Rispoli, 35. Italy native has made one Derby start, finishing 14th on Brooklyn Strong in 2021.

Trainer: Michael McCarthy, 53. Ohio native in line for first Derby start.

Owners: Amerman Racing LLC.

Breeder: Mrs. Jerry Amerman.

Pedigree: Oscar Performance — Dream Fuhrever by Langfuhr.

Foaled: March 25, 2021.

2024: 2 starts, 2-0-0, $468,000.

2023: 4 starts, 3-0-0, $239,200.

Last start: 1st in Jeff Ruby Steaks, March 23.

15. Domestic Product

Odds: 30-1.

Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr., 31. Puerto Rico native is older brother of Jose Ortiz. Best finish in seven Derby starts was fourth on Improbable in 2019.

Trainer: Chad Brown, 45. New York native is a four-time Eclipse Award winner for Outstanding Trainer (2016-2019).

Owners: Klaravich Stables.

Breeder: Klaravich Stables.

Pedigree: Practical Joke — Goods and Services by Paynter.

Foaled: Feb. 22, 2021.

2024: 2 starts, 1-1-0, $259,000.

2023: 3 starts, 1-0-0, $55,200.

Last start: 1st in Tampa Bay Derby, March 9.

16. Grand Mo the First

Odds: 50-1.

Jockey: Emisael Jaramillo, 47. Venezuela native finished 18th on Majesto in 2016, his only previous Derby start.

Trainer: Victor Barboza Jr., 46. Venezuela native set for first Derby start.

Owners: Granpollo Stables LLC.

Breeder: John D. Gunther.

Pedigree: Uncle Mo — Lilies So Fair by Giant’s Causeway.

Foaled: Feb. 6, 2021.

2024: 3 starts, 0-0-3, $140,250.

2023: 3 starts, 2-0-1, $74,400.

Last start: 3rd in Florida Derby, March 30.

17. Fierceness

Odds: 5-2.

Jockey: John Velazquez, 52. Puerto Rico native has three Derby wins in 25 starts, most recently in 2020 on Authentic.

Trainer: Todd Pletcher, 56. Texas native holds Derby record for most starts (64). He has won twice: Super Saver (2010), Always Dreaming (2017).

Owners: Repole Stable.

Breeder: Repole Stable.

Pedigree: City of Light — Nonna Bella by Stay Thirsty.

Foaled: March 28, 2021.

2024: 2 starts, 1-0-1, $601,100.

2023: 3 starts, 2-0-0, $1,102,750.

Last start: 1st in Florida Derby, March 30.

18. Stronghold

Odds: 20-1.

Jockey: Antonio Fresu, 32. Italy native who moved to the United States last year in line for first Derby start.

Trainer: Phil D’Amato, 49. California native is in line for his first Derby start.

Owners: Eric and Sharon Waller.

Breeder: Eric and Sharon Waller.

Pedigree: Ghostzapper — Spectator by Jimmy Creed.

Foaled: Jan. 24, 2021.

2024: 2 starts, 2-0-0, $682,800.

2023: 4 starts, 1-3-0, $144,400.

Last start: 1st in Santa Anita Derby, April 6..

19. Resilience

Odds: 20-1.

Jockey: Junior Alvarado, 37. Venezuela native has made four Derby starts with best finish coming on Mohaymen (fourth) in 2016.

Trainer: Bill Mott, 70. South Dakota native has one Derby win (Country House, 2019) in 12 starts.

Owners: Emily Bushnell and Ric Waldman.

Breeder: Pam and Martin Wygod.

Pedigree: Into Mischief — Meadowsweet by Smart Strike.

Foaled: March 24, 2021.

2024: 3 starts, 2-0-0, $458,000.

2023: 3 starts, 0-1-1, $36,630.

Last start: 1st in Wood Memorial, April 6.

20. Society Man

Odds: 50-1.

Jockey: Frankie Dettori, 53. Italy native in line for second Derby start, 24 years after finishing sixth on China Visit in 2000.

Trainer: Danny Gargan, 52. Louisville native has one previous Derby start, a 14th-place finish with Tax in 2019.

Owners: West Paces Racing LLC, Danny Gargan and GMP Stables LLC.

Breeder: SF Bloodstock LLC.

Pedigree: Good Magic — You Cheated by Colonel John.

Foaled: April 19, 2021.

2024: 3 starts, 1-1-0, $185,875.

2023: 2 starts, 0-0-1, $10,830.

Last start: 2nd in Wood Memorial, April 6.

21. Epic Ride

Odds: 50-1.

Jockey: Adam Beschizza, 32. England native finished seventh on Enforceable in his only previous Derby start in 2020.

Trainer: John Ennis, 42. Ireland native in line for his first Derby start.

Owners: Welch Racing LLC.

Breeder: Fred Hertrich III.

Pedigree: Blame — Pick a Time by Gio Ponti.

Foaled: May 17, 2021.

2024: 4 starts, 2-1-1, $239,627.

2023: 1 start, 0-1-0, $13,539.

Last start: 3rd in Blue Grass Stakes, April 6.

22. Mugatu

Odds: 50-1.

Jockey: Joe Talamo, 34. Louisiana native would be making his fourth Derby start. His best finish was 14th on Attachment Rate in 2020.

Trainer: Jeff Engler, 53. Michigan native in line for his first Derby start.

Owners: Average Joe Racing Stables Ltd. and Dan Wells.

Breeder: JSM Equine, LLC.

Pedigree: Blofeld — Union Way by Union Rags.

Foaled: April 17, 2021.

2024: 5 starts, 0-0-2, $36,678.

2023: 7 starts, 1-1-1, $43,892.

Last start: 5th in Blue Grass Stakes, April 6.

Note: Epic Ride gained entry to the Derby when the No. 9 horse, Encino, was scratched on Tuesday. Mugatu is an “also-eligible” for the Derby and won’t run unless another horse is scratched.

Which post positions in the Kentucky Derby starting gate produce the most race winners?

Want to ‘bet the gray’ in Kentucky Derby? Here’s your horse, plus other unique storylines.

Kentucky Derby 2024 has its first scratch. See who’s out, and who’s now in the field.

Here’s who owns every 2024 Kentucky Derby horse and how they amassed their fortunes.

The 2024 Kentucky Derby field includes the sons of Derby winners, other top stallions

Where 2024’s Kentucky Derby contenders were born and how they made it to Churchill Downs