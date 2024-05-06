'We will run 20km more' - Dortmund's Terzic happy as underdogs at PSG

Dortmund coach Edin Terzic gives tactical instructions during the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain at Signal Iduna Park. Federico Gambarini/dpa

Borussia Dortmund coach Edin Terzic said his side could give even more than last week's 1-0 first-leg win when they visit Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday in their Champions League semi-final second leg.

The Black and Yellows ran almost 10 kilometres more than the French side at home, with Niclas Füllkrug's strike making the difference. Despite the lead, Dortmund are arguably still the underdogs in the contest but that suits the coach just fine.

"The Paris Saint-Germain project has been built to win this title. That's their mission. But we have a huge dream - and we want to fulfil it. If necessary, we will run 20km more. If it had been about the favourites, we wouldn't be here today," Terzic told reporters.

PSG won 2-0 when the sides met in Paris in the group stage in September, but Terzic said his 1997 European Cup winners had grown as a side since then.

"We hadn't really found ourselves yet. We lacked courage in many areas. In the two games in Dortmund, we then showed that we can play very differently against PSG," he said.

The Parisians have never won the Champions League despite the massive outlay of their Qatari backers. Top scorer Kylian Mbappe is facing possibly his final European game with PSG ahead of a widely expected move to Real Madrid.

Dortmund defender Mats Hummels wants to ruin the star's night.

"You can only defend him as a team. With the inimitable pace he has, he can't be defended on his own. But he's only one part of the whole, you have to watch out for many others too," the veteran said.

Dortmund go into the game without any new personnel worries.

With the exception of long-term injury victims Ramy Bensebaini and Julien Duranville, as well as 18-year-old Kjell Wätjen who will join after finishing a school exam, Dortmund's full squad departed for France.

Striker Sébastien Haller, who was missing from the 5-1 weekend win over Augsburg where Wätjen impressed as part of a 10-player rotation, is an option again.

Dortmund are eyeing a first final since 2013, when they lost to arch-rivals Bayern Munich. A repeat, on the same Wembley pitch, is possible given Bayern visit Real Madrid with the score at 2-2 on Wednesday.

"We have a lot of courage, which we need. But also a lot of anticipation and optimism - and tension, that's part of it," Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl told reporters.

"We created a good basis in the first leg to keep this dream of Wembley alive."