Royal Ascot 2024: When is it, how to watch on TV and full race schedule

Royal Ascot is a meeting unlike any other - Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Royal Ascot is the crown jewel in the British racing crown, with five days of fabulous racing set against the type of glitz, glamour and royal patronage that other meetings can only dream of.

In recognition of the King’s continued support of racing and this meeting in particular, the King’s Stand Stakes (run on the first day of the meeting) has been renamed the King Charles III Stakes.

Last year, the King attended every day of the meeting and will likely do so again this year as he leads the Royal Procession – the traditional curtain-raiser to each day of the meeting.

This year’s meeting will see overall prize-money tip beyond £10 million for the first time, with all eight Group 1 races to be worth a minimum of £650,000.

When is Royal Ascot?

This year’s meeting takes place over five days from June 18 until June 22nd at Ascot racecourse in Berkshire. The first race on each day of the meeting will go off at 2.30pm, with the final race due off at 6.15pm.

How do I watch it in the UK?

Every race of the meeting will be broadcast live on ITV1, with coverage also available on Sky Sports Racing for subscribers.

How do I watch it in the US?

Assisted by veteran racing anchor Nick Luck, NBC’s streaming service Peacock will offer full coverage of the meeting, as will betting-orientated channel FanDuelTV.

Which of the King’s horses are running?

The King and Queen currently have three horses entered across the meeting. Treasure (Ribblesdale Stakes), High Order (King Edward VII Stakes) and Desert Hero (Hardwicke Stakes) are in the running to take their place at the meeting. That number could yet rise once entries for the handicaps are confirmed next month.

Last year, the King and Queen had a memorable winner at the meeting when the aforementioned Desert Hero roared home to take the King George V Stakes.

Royal Ascot race schedule

Tuesday June 18

Queen Anne Stakes (Group 1) - 2:30pm

Coventry Stakes (Group 2) - 3:05pm

King Charles III Stakes (Group 1) - 3:45pm

St James’s Palace Stakes (Group 1) - 4:25pm

Ascot Stakes (Handicap) - 5.05pm

Wolferton Stakes (Listed) - 5:40pm

Copper Horse Stakes (Handicap) - 6:15pm

Wednesday June 19

Queen Mary Stakes (Group 2) - 2:30pm

The Queen’s Vase (Group 2) - 3:05pm

Duke Of Cambridge Stakes (Group 2) - 3:45pm

Prince Of Wales’s Stakes (Group 1) - 4:25pm

Royal Hunt Cup (Handicap) - 5.05pm

The Kensington Palace Stakes (Handicap) - 5:40pm

Windsor Castle Stakes (Listed) - 6:15pm

Thursday June 20

Norfolk Stakes (Group 2) - 2:30pm

King George V Stakes (Handicap) - 3:05pm

Ribblesdale Stakes (Group 2) - 3:45pm

Gold Cup (Group 1) - 4:25pm

Britannia Stakes (Heritage Handicap) - 5.05pm

Hampton Court Stakes (Group 3) - 5:40pm

Buckingham Palace Stakes (Handicap) - 6:15pm

Friday June 21

Albany Stakes (Group 3) - 2:30pm

Commonwealth Cup (Group 1) - 3:05pm

Coronation Stakes (Group 1) - 3:45pm

Duke of Edinburgh Stakes (Handicap) - 4:25pm

Sandringham Stakes (Handicap) - 5.05pm

King Edward VII Stakes (Group 2) - 5:40pm

Palace Of Holyrood House Stakes (Handicap) - 6:15pm

Saturday June 22