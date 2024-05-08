Royal Ascot 2024: When is it, how to watch on TV and full race schedule
Royal Ascot is the crown jewel in the British racing crown, with five days of fabulous racing set against the type of glitz, glamour and royal patronage that other meetings can only dream of.
In recognition of the King’s continued support of racing and this meeting in particular, the King’s Stand Stakes (run on the first day of the meeting) has been renamed the King Charles III Stakes.
Last year, the King attended every day of the meeting and will likely do so again this year as he leads the Royal Procession – the traditional curtain-raiser to each day of the meeting.
This year’s meeting will see overall prize-money tip beyond £10 million for the first time, with all eight Group 1 races to be worth a minimum of £650,000.
When is Royal Ascot?
This year’s meeting takes place over five days from June 18 until June 22nd at Ascot racecourse in Berkshire. The first race on each day of the meeting will go off at 2.30pm, with the final race due off at 6.15pm.
How do I watch it in the UK?
Every race of the meeting will be broadcast live on ITV1, with coverage also available on Sky Sports Racing for subscribers.
How do I watch it in the US?
Assisted by veteran racing anchor Nick Luck, NBC’s streaming service Peacock will offer full coverage of the meeting, as will betting-orientated channel FanDuelTV.
Which of the King’s horses are running?
The King and Queen currently have three horses entered across the meeting. Treasure (Ribblesdale Stakes), High Order (King Edward VII Stakes) and Desert Hero (Hardwicke Stakes) are in the running to take their place at the meeting. That number could yet rise once entries for the handicaps are confirmed next month.
Last year, the King and Queen had a memorable winner at the meeting when the aforementioned Desert Hero roared home to take the King George V Stakes.
Royal Ascot race schedule
Tuesday June 18
Queen Anne Stakes (Group 1) - 2:30pm
Coventry Stakes (Group 2) - 3:05pm
King Charles III Stakes (Group 1) - 3:45pm
St James’s Palace Stakes (Group 1) - 4:25pm
Ascot Stakes (Handicap) - 5.05pm
Wolferton Stakes (Listed) - 5:40pm
Copper Horse Stakes (Handicap) - 6:15pm
Wednesday June 19
Queen Mary Stakes (Group 2) - 2:30pm
The Queen’s Vase (Group 2) - 3:05pm
Duke Of Cambridge Stakes (Group 2) - 3:45pm
Prince Of Wales’s Stakes (Group 1) - 4:25pm
Royal Hunt Cup (Handicap) - 5.05pm
The Kensington Palace Stakes (Handicap) - 5:40pm
Windsor Castle Stakes (Listed) - 6:15pm
Thursday June 20
Norfolk Stakes (Group 2) - 2:30pm
King George V Stakes (Handicap) - 3:05pm
Ribblesdale Stakes (Group 2) - 3:45pm
Gold Cup (Group 1) - 4:25pm
Britannia Stakes (Heritage Handicap) - 5.05pm
Hampton Court Stakes (Group 3) - 5:40pm
Buckingham Palace Stakes (Handicap) - 6:15pm
Friday June 21
Albany Stakes (Group 3) - 2:30pm
Commonwealth Cup (Group 1) - 3:05pm
Coronation Stakes (Group 1) - 3:45pm
Duke of Edinburgh Stakes (Handicap) - 4:25pm
Sandringham Stakes (Handicap) - 5.05pm
King Edward VII Stakes (Group 2) - 5:40pm
Palace Of Holyrood House Stakes (Handicap) - 6:15pm
Saturday June 22
Chesham Stakes (Listed) - 2:30pm
Hardwicke Stakes (Group 2) - 3:05pm
Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes (Group 1) - 3:45pm
Jersey Stakes (Group 3) - 4:25pm
Wokingham Stakes (Heritage Handicap) - 5.05pm
Golden Gates Stakes (Handicap) - 5:40pm
Queen Alexandra Stakes (Conditions) - 6:15pm