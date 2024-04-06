Roy Williams seen hilariously shaking his head after NC State layup vs Purdue in Final Four

Roy Williams hasn’t roamed the North Carolina sideline in three years, but there’s at least one thing that retirement hasn’t taken away from him: a hatred of NC State.

The legendary former Tar Heels coach is in attendance for the Wolfpack’s Final Four game Saturday against Purdue at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona and was spotted in the crowd shaking his head in disgust after DJ Burns found DJ Horne on a back-door cut for a layup in the first half.

Roy Williams is a true Tar Heel 😭#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/d0rur956oB — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 6, 2024

While there’s often debate about whether North Carolina and NC State are mutually acknowledged rivals, no such uncertainty exists for the Tar Heels coach with the most national championships in the program’s decorated history.

In 2008, Williams, a Marion native, famously said he would rather beat the Wolfpack than eat. While coaching at Kansas in 2002, Williams said he was watching a North Carolina-NC State game on TV, which featured a large contingent of red-clad Wolfpack fans at the Smith Center during a season in which the Tar Heels limped to an 8-20 finish under coach Matt Doherty.

“There were five million red shirts in the crowd,” Williams later said at a news conference. “If I had a BB gun, five million red shirts would have had a burned rear end.”

For as much animus toward NC State, Williams was quite successful against it. As a head coach, Williams went 38-5 against the Wolfpack.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Roy Williams hilariously shakes head after NC State basket in Final Four