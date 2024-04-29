Rory McIlroy celebrates Zurich Classic with impromptu singing performance

Rory McIlroy (pictured) and Shane Lowry earned $1.2 million apiece for winning the 2024 Zurich Classic. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

April 29 (UPI) -- Rory McIlroy gave fans a unique encore performance after teaming up with Shane Lowry to win the 2024 Zurich Classic, grabbling a microphone and belting out the lyrics of Journey's "Don't Stop Believing" at TPC Louisiana.

The impromptu concert occurred Sunday in Avondale, La. McIlroy and Lowry, who also were Ryder Cup teammates, teamed up to card a 25-under 263 and went on edge Martin Trainer and Chad Ramey in a playoff.

"To win any PGA Tour event is really cool, but to do it with one of your closest friends ... it's just awesome," McIlroy told reporters.

McIlroy and Lowry earned $1.2M apiece. Ryan Brehm and Mark Hubbard finished third. Four teams tied for fourth.

Videos surfaced after the tournament showing Lowry and McIlroy on a stage, serenading fans with the 1981 hit. McIlroy held a microphone in one hand and a beer in the other. Lowry just held a beer and watched as McIlroy played to the crowd, which joined in on the singing.

Rory McIlroy (L) and Shane Lowry were Ryder Cup teammates in 2014, 2016, 2021 and 2023. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI

"Couldn't get a word in," Lowry wrote on X, in reply to a video of the performance.

McIlroy, the No. 2 player in the Official World Golf Ranking, did not earn an individual title through his first batch of events this PGA Tour season. He finished third earlier this month at the Valero Texas Open. The four-time major champion won twice last season.

Ireland's Shane Lowry hasn't earned a PGA Tour win since the 2019 British Open. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Lowry, the No. 40 player in the world, placed third last month in the Arnold Palmer Invitational. He earned his last PGA Tour victory at the 2019 British Open.

McIlroy and Lowry are not in the field for this week's PGA Tour tournament, the CJ Cup Byron Nelson. That event will be held from Thursday through Sunday at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas.