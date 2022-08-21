Rookie Brock Purdy shows consistency in bid to earn 49ers roster spot

What rookie Purdy showed in bid to earn 49ers roster spot originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Is there a quarterback controversy brewing with the 49ers this summer?

No.

OK, is there a quarterback competition?

Probably not.

But is there, at least, a quarterback conversation?

Sure.

Nate Sudfeld and rookie Brock Purdy shared playing time Saturday night in the 49ers’ 17-7 victory over the Minnesota Vikings in the second preseason game for both teams.

“We haven't been giving them equal reps or anything, but Brock has done a good job every time he gets an opportunity,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. “Nate did some real good things (Saturday) and last week, too. But I like both those guys, and (we’ll) see how it finishes up.”

Starting quarterback Trey Lance did not play in the 49ers’ second preseason game on Saturday night. And the former starting quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo, remains on the team’s roster while the club hopes to find a trade partner before the start of the regular season.

Sudfeld, who has a fully guaranteed $2 million contract this season to serve as the backup, has done nothing to make the 49ers have buyer’s remorse on the No. 2 quarterback.

But Purdy, the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, has proven to be better than advertised.

“We liked his tape,” Shanahan said. “But he's been really consistent in practice. You guys see him in games, it's been consistent. That's why he's got a chance to make our team.”

Quarterbacks coach Brian Griese and assistant quarterbacks coach Klay Kubiak were drawn to Purdy during the draft-evaluation process. Purdy started 48 games and attempted nearly 1,500 passes during his years at Iowa State. He finished his college career with 81 touchdowns and 33 interceptions.

Purdy looked to be in control in his 45 snaps of action on Saturday. His biggest miscue might not have been his fault at all, as he fumbled the center-quarterback exchange near the goal line.

But it looked as if a Minnesota defensive lineman jumped offside and contacted center Keaton Sutherland as the snap was occurring. Sutherland was shoved backward and the ball was jarred loose from Purdy.

In two preseason games, Sudfeld, 28, has completed 21 of 28 passes for 205 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.

Purdy, 22, is 17 of 29 for 164 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions.

