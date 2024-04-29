Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion reveals Golden Anniversary exhibit

An extraordinary collection of significant race cars that celebrate the 50 years of historic racing will be presented at the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion August 14-17 at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. The 50th Anniversary Exhibit, presented by Motul, will be the centerpiece in the paddock to recognize the past featured marques and individuals who have been richly honored since historic racing began in 1974.

Among the early confirmations (and the year celebrated) include:

1926 Miller (1993)

1955 Jaguar D-Type (1976,1992, 2011)

1956 Maserati 250F (1988, 2000, 2014)

1967 Alfa Romeo Tipo 33/2 Fleron (1975, 1985, 2008)

1955 Mercedes-Benz W196 (1978, 1986)

1966 Gurney Eagle Indy Car (2010 salute to Dan Gurney)

1999 BMW V12 LMR (1996, 2016)

1965 Shelby Cobra Daytona Coupe (1997, 2012, 2015)

1988 Nissan GTP ZX-Turbo (2018)

1979 Porsche 935 (1982, 1998, 2009)

According to former Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum Director and curator of this special exhibit, Ellen Bireley, this will be a once-in-a-lifetime collection of the rarest of the rare.

“Each car has incredible race history and are being generously provided by private collectors, museums and automakers who want to be part of the historic racing celebration in Monterey,” said Bireley. “Laguna Seca is America’s birthplace of creating an event solely for historic race cars with proven provenances where owners may enjoy them safely at speed. It’s exciting to work with everyone to bring this from concept to completion.”

Eschewing a traditional marque this year in favor of the 50th anniversary, a commemorative logo was created that will be available on posters and select merchandise.

The exhibition complements more than 400 entries that will race in the 13 groups each day. The popular Historic Formula One (Mario Andretti Trophy) and Historic Trans-Am (Parnelli Jones Trans-Am Trophy) are returning with full grids. Returning for its second year are the Saloon Cars (Dan Gurney Saloon Car Enduro) that will race daily with a special one-hour endurance race on Friday, Aug. 16.

“When Steven Earle founded the event as the Monterey Historic Automobile Races in 1974, it set the wheels in motion with the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, the world’s most prestigious concours, for the creation of what has become the internationally acclaimed Monterey Car Week,” explained John Narigi, president of WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

This year there will be more than 30 events, prestigious auctions, rallies and shows throughout the Central Coast. WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca’s annual kickoff car show acts as the official opening of Car Week on Friday, August 9 in downtown Monterey where visitors will see 30-plus non-street legal race cars roar in under CHP escort. The Monterey Pre-Reunion follows the car show with a full weekend of competition and fun from the early arrivals for the upcoming historic races. It’s a great weekend that now includes the third annual Corkscrew Hillclimb where cars race reverse course and finish at the top of the hill.

Single and multi-day tickets are available, with kids 15 and under admitted free where they can enjoy a kids zone and go-karts, and VIP ticket packages for inside the Legends Club or pit row suites are available in limited supply. Tickets, parking and camping are available by calling 831-242-8200 or online at WeatherTechRaceway.com.

Story originally appeared on Racer