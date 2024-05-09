Rodrigo Nascimento confident ahead of UFC on ESPN 56 main event vs. Derrick Lewis: ‘I have many ways to beat him’

Rodrigo Nascimento is not short of confidence entering UFC on ESPN 56.

This Saturday, Nascimento (11-1 MMA, 4-1 UFC) headlines his first UFC event, as he takes on former UFC title challenger Derrick Lewis at Enterprise Center in St. Louis. “The Black Beast” is the biggest and most dangerous name Nascimento has faced thus far in his career, yet he’s full of confidence in his ability to get the job done by any means necessary.

“I have many ways to beat him,” Nascimento told reporters at Wednesday’s media day. “Putting him on the ground is just one more way. I can strike, I can knock him out. I can finish him, or I can fight all five rounds.”

Nascimento is excited to be headlining his first UFC show and against a well-known name in an opponent like Lewis (27-12 MMA, 18-10 UFC). He sees this bout as a great opportunity to make his own name known among the UFC fan base.

“For sure, he has a big name,” Nascimento said. “He has a good name and good hype on him, but after this Saturday, everyone is going to know my name because I will beat him.”

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie