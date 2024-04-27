Rockies start 2-game series at home against the Astros

Houston Astros (7-19, fifth in the AL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (7-19, fifth in the NL West)

Mexico City; Saturday, 6:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Ronel Blanco (2-0, 1.33 ERA, 0.85 WHIP, 22 strikeouts); Rockies: Cal Quantrill (0-2, 4.33 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Astros -218, Rockies +180; over/under is 17 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies open a two-game series at home against the Houston Astros on Saturday.

Colorado is 7-19 overall and 5-8 at home. The Rockies have gone 3-13 in games when they have allowed a home run.

Houston has gone 3-10 on the road and 7-19 overall. The Astros have gone 6-11 in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elias Diaz has four doubles and two home runs for the Rockies. Hunter Goodman is 1-for-6 with a home run over the past 10 games.

Jose Altuve has a .346 batting average to lead the Astros, and has eight doubles and six home runs. Jeremy Pena is 12-for-39 with two RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 3-7, .234 batting average, 4.64 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Astros: 2-8, .234 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Nolan Jones: day-to-day (back), Daniel Bard: 60-Day IL (knee), Kyle Freeland: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), Lucas Gilbreath: 15-Day IL (elbow), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Astros: Cristian Javier: 15-Day IL (neck), Oliver Ortega: 60-Day IL (elbow), Framber Valdez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Bennett Sousa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Urquidy: 15-Day IL (forearm), Kendall Graveman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.