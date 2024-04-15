The Rock confirms he isn't done with WWE, has eyes set on WrestleMania 41 in 2025

The Rock was one of the headliners for WrestleMania 40, but he's already looking forward to being back for WrestleMania 41 in 2025.

The WWE great gave a post-WrestleMania update on Instagram on how his body his doing and his thoughts on the entire event. The Rock thanked the people for helping build up the anticipation for WrestleMania 40, and after his near 45-minute match on night one of the event, he said his body is "banged up" but feels great since he spent 12 weeks training for his first match in eight years.

The Rock also gave congratulations to the stars he competed with in his match: Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins, whom The Rock called the "real MVP of the entire WrestleMania weekend." But he said he isn't done with WWE and is looking ahead to the next WrestleMania.

"Now my sights are set on the next WrestleMania. But that's down the road, conversation down the road," he said in the video.

The Rock's WWE return

When The Rock came back to WWE for his WrestleMania 40 match, it was initially expected he would compete in the match and step away from the ring again. But the new member of the TKO Group board of directors said at the WrestleMania 40 night one press conference "there might be" more matches in his future.

At the "Raw" after WrestleMania, The Rock came out during Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship celebration to tell him he was going to step away from WWE for the time being, but his story with Rhodes was just beginning. In his Instagram update, The Rock mentioned again coming back for Rhodes.

"When the final boss returns, he's coming back for you," The Rock said about Rhodes. "Make you bleed again, boy."

The location and date for WrestleMania 41 have not been released by WWE yet.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: The Rock isn't done with WWE, has eyes set on WrestleMania 41 in 2025