Dwayne Johnson named to UFC/WWE group's board, gets full trademark rights to 'The Rock'

"The Rock" has solidified his business portfolio with full trademark rights and a seat of the board of directors of the TKO Group.

Actor and former WWE star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was appointed Tuesday as a board member for the company that oversees the combined businesses of the WWE and UFC.

WWE had previously held "The Rock" trademark, but as part of a deal announced Tuesday, Johnson will now have full ownership of those rights, in addition to a new licensing agreement with WWE "for his promotional, licensing, and other services," according to a press release.

"Being on the TKO Board of Directors, and taking full ownership of my name, 'The Rock,' is not only unprecedented, but incredibly inspiring as my crazy life is coming full circle," Johnson, 51, said in a statement.

The Rock fires up the crowd before Super Bowl 56 between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals on Feb. 13, 2022..

The nickname "The Rock" is derived from Johnson's father, WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson, who was the first Black champion in WWE history (alongside partner Tony Atlas), according the WWE.

Johnson has not actively wrestled since 2016, but in an appearance on WWE Raw earlier this month he hinted at a potential comeback match with his cousin, WWE universal champion Roman Reigns − perhaps at WrestleMania 40 in April.

In addition to his wrestling and acting careers, Johnson is also a partner in the recently merged United Football League.

