Robert Saleh says Zach Wilson will remain Jets starting quarterback after loss to Patriots

Sep 24, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) calls signals against the Patriots at MetLife Stadium. / Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Robert Saleh doesn't plan on making any changes at quarterback following the Jets' 15-10 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday, as the team fell to 1-2 on the year.

The third-year head coach was quite firm in his response to reporters after the game, making it clear that Zach Wilson will continue to start for New York.

"Yeah, he's fine," Saleh said.

Saleh later added, "Right now, he's who give us the best chance to win."

When asked if backup QB Tim Boyle would start to get some reps with the first-team offense, Saleh was again firm in his support of Wilson.

"No," Saleh said.



Saleh was then asked if it's fair to the rest of the Jets to stick with Wilson as the starter, to which he replied, "Yeah."

"We're still early in the season," Saleh said. "We knew that even with Aaron [Rodgers] at quarterback, we knew there was going to be some hiccups along the way because of the new offense, new play-caller, new O-line, just new players all over the offensive side of the ball. Now you got this curveball that was sent to us, they're acclimating, they're gonna get better. It's still early in the season."

Wilson completed just 44 percent of his passes for 170 yards and three interceptions in Week 2's loss to the Cowboys, and then completed only 50 percent of his passes for 157 yards in Sunday's loss to New England. Saleh was later asked where he's seen progress from the former No. 2 pick, while statistically there isn't much evidence of improvement.

"Yeah for sure, no that's fair," Saleh said. "I can get into a long dissertation about what we're seeing obviously. I think, you know obviously his pocket presence to us has been so much more improved. His accuracy is much improved, his decision making is much improved. Like I said, New England's got a hell of a defense over there, they do, and obviously just wasn't good enough today."

Wilson was honest about his performance after the game, acknowledging the offense didn't have a productive day and the team needs to figure out how to have more consistent, longer drives.

"It's tough, we didn't do anything on offense, especially in the first three quarters," Wilson said. "Got to sustain drives, we got to stay on the field, we got to put together something. Lot of frustration for everybody on offense. We got to just keep going, watch the film, get better."

When asked why the passing game didn't have success against the Patriots' defense, Wilson said he simply has to be better.

"Yeah I don't know, I don't know," Wilson said. "It starts with me. I got to find a way to be better. We're gonna go back and watch this film and we're gonna find all those things, find out how we can improve."

Wilson later said about the crucial fourth-and-10 play in the fourth quarter: "That was tough, man, got to find a way to get it done... Find a way to be better, because I got to find a way."