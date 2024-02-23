Robbie Gould becomes a high school football coach in Illinois

Robbie Gould is going back to Chicago.

Not as a player, but as a coach. Michael O'Brien of the Chicago Sun-Times reports that Gould has become the head coach at Rolling Meadows High School. He had his first meeting with players on Friday morning.

Gould retired in December. He kicked for the Bears from 2005 to 2015.

Raiders (for now) quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo attended Rolling Meadows.

Rolling Meadows went 2-7 in 2023.

Gould, 41, spent 18 years in the NFL, scoring 1,961 points with the Bears, Giants, and 49ers. He's tenth on the NFL's all-time scoring list.