Rob Manfred addresses new MLB uniform backlash, preaches patience

Many eagle-eyed fans, and players, noticed that the jerseys being worn on the field in 2024 are different from years past.

Nike and MLB announced these new jerseys earlier this week and claim the uniforms are softer, lighter and stretchier. However, many players from around the league have come out and criticized these new threads.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred was asked about the new Nike jerseys on Thursday and acknowledged the league is aware of the response.

“We always pay attention to what anyone is saying about any new initiative. With baseball, any new initiative there’s going to be some negative feedback,” Manfred quipped. “First, and most important, these are Nike jerseys. We entered this relationship with Nike because of who they are and the kinds of products they produce. Everything they’ve done for us so far has been absolutely 100 percent successful across the board.

“The jerseys are different. They are designed to be performance wear as opposed to what has traditionally been worn…but they have been tested more extensively than any jersey in any sport. The feedback from the All-Star Game last year where the jerseys were worn was uniformly positive from the players.”

The new Nike Vapor Premier jerseys, which were engineered and designed by Nike but manufactured by Fanatics, had the player's seal of approval in Seattle last year.

But players entering spring training this season have noticed the differences in color, fit and other areas -- like the fonts on the front and back of the jerseys -- and have been public with their thoughts.

Yankees reliever Tommy Kahnle shared his feelings with The Athletic on Wednesday simply saying, “I like the old ones.”

It may be too late to change the jerseys for the 2024 season, but if the feedback from the players doesn’t turn, the initiative may have to. But Manfred preaches patience as the jerseys are used more.

“I think after people wear them a little bit, they are going to be very popular,” Manfred said.



