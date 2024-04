ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Congratulations to Roanoke’s Mitch Stewart as he was named the 2023-2024 SPHL Broadcaster of the Year. This is the first year of the award. The Botetourt native and Penn State grad is in his 3rd year as the Rail Yard Dawgs media manager and play-by-play broadcaster.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.