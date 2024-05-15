Roanoke College Women’s Lacrosse NCAA Sweet 16 Preview

SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke women’s lacrosse team will travel to Franklin & Marshall College in Lancaster, Pa. this weekend for regional play in the NCAA Division III Championship.

The 12th-ranked Maroons (17-4) will square off against the third-ranked Diplomats (17-3) in the third round at 1 p.m. Saturday. The other regional semifinal matchup will feature No. 4 Tufts (15-3) taking on Denison (15-4) at 4 p.m.

Saturday’s winners will meet in the quarterfinal round at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at F&M.

The Maroons are in the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2009.

Roanoke and F&M squared off in the second round of the 2023 NCAA tournament, also in Lancaster. The Diplomats built up a big lead and held off a late Maroons’ rally to claim a 16-14 victory.

The winner of Sunday’s regional final will head to Salem for the national semifinals. Roanoke will play host to the Division III semifinal and championship games at Donald J. Kerr Stadium on May 24 and 26.

