RJ Davis returning for a final season with UNC

The North Carolina Tar Heels’ basketball program received some great news as the calendar officially turned to May. On Wednesday morning, shooting guard RJ Davis made it official and announced his return for a fifth and final season.

After multiple reports surfaced last week that Davis would indeed return for his final year, he made it official as the program announced it early in the morning. It’s a big boost for the Tar Heels as they get the best shooting guard in the country back as well as the 2023-24 Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year.

Davis joins point guard Elliot Cadeau who announced his return for his sophomore season and Seth Trimble in the backcourt.

With UNC having to replace three starters from their team a year ago, getting Davis back is a huge boost. They also added Belmont wing Cade Tyson out of the transfer portal and are working on potentially adding more.

But getting the biggest piece back is the most important part of this equation.

Davis averaged 21.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game while shooting 42.8 percent from the field. He shot 39.8 percent from the three-point line as well.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire