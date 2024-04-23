Could Seth Trimble’s return spell a positive domino effect for UNC?

There was a collective sigh of disappointment two weeks ago in Chapel Hill, when UNC basketball guard Seth Trimble decided to enter the transfer portal.

Trimble, one of North Carolina’s best defensive players, could get more playing time elsewhere. Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis made a questionable decision to not play him much in the second half of UNC’s Sweet 16 loss to Alabama, leading to speculation Trimble’s time in Chapel Hill was coming to an end.

Two weeks after Trimble announced his decision to transfer, Tar Heel Nation breathed a collective sigh of relief, as Trimble withdrew himself from the transfer portal and announced his decision in returning to Chapel Hill.

Trimble’s news of returning might not be the only return either as CBS Sports’ Matt Norlander tweeted:

Welcomed news in Chapel Hill—with more on the way. Trimble’s not the only guy sticking around. RJ Davis is on board to return as well, source tells @CBSSports, with an official announcement landing in the next few days. UNC also returning Elliott Cadeau in the backcourt, too. https://t.co/HKsLsOFiZy — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) April 23, 2024

Having RJ Davis, the reigning ACC Player of the Year and a 2023-2024 Wooden Award Finalist, return to UNC would be arguably the biggest roster plus entering the coming season. He, Trimble and Elliot Cadeau would form an experienced guard trio that not many other teams can say they have.

Not to mention, North Carolina also welcomes 5-stars Ian Jackson and Drake Powell (guard/forward) to the roster next year. Those are talented guards 1-5, who could all start if Hubert Davis wanted to roll with a small lineup at times.

I have a strong feeling that since Trimble is returning, Davis will be highly encouraged to play him more.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire