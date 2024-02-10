RJ Davis, Elliot Cadeau help UNC basketball survive in win at Miami

After a poor performance against Clemson, UNC basketball bounced back with a gritty showing on the road to earn a 75-72 win at Miami.

The third-ranked Tar Heels (19-5, 11-2 ACC) trailed at halftime against the Hurricanes (15-9, 6-7) before using a second-half surge to create some separation.

Miami trimmed the lead to two points in the final minute, but UNC survived to win its sixth ACC road game in seven tries, which is the best mark in the league. The Heels didn't make a shot in the final four minutes and only scored three points but out-rebounded an opponent for the 13th game in a row.

RJ Davis scored 25 points as one of four Tar Heels to reach double figures. Elliot Cadeau (19 points), Harrison Ingram (13) and Armando Bacot (10) joined Davis in that group. All four players were on the court for at least 30 minutes.

Here are some other takeaways from UNC’s win at Miami.

RJ Davis, Elliot Cadeau set pace at Miami

UNC’s starting backcourt combined to score 44 points, dish out 13 assists and grab 10 rebounds against Miami. Not a bad effort from RJ Davis and Elliot Cadeau, who seemed to have an answer each time the Hurricanes challenged the Heels.

UNC’s defense keys in on Nijel Pack, Norchad Omier

Nijel Pack and Norchad Omier combined to score 34 of Miami’s 41 points in the first half as the Hurricanes carried a one-point lead into the locker room. But the Tar Heels buckled down on the Hurricanes’ dynamic duo in the second half, limiting Pack and Omier to six points in the second half.

Armando Bacot’s double-double, block

After scoring two points in the first half, Bacot finished with 10 points and 15 rebounds before fouling out. He also had arguably the biggest defensive play of the day when he blocked Norchad Omier’s layup attempt with 30 seconds left. That shot would have

UNC finishes road trip at Syracuse

The Tar Heels will wrap up their two-game road trip at Syracuse (15-9, 6-7) on Tuesday (7 p.m., ESPN). UNC, which is 5-2 at the Dome, will return home next weekend to play Virginia Tech (13-9, 5-6).

