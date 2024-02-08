Where will the ACC men's basketball tournament be next year? ACC announces future sites

The ACC men’s basketball tournament will be played in North Carolina for the next five years.

On Thursday afternoon, the ACC announced Charlotte would host the ACC Tournament at the Spectrum Center in three of those years (2025, 2026, 2028). Greensboro Coliseum is scheduled to be the site of the event in 2027 and 2029.

“We are incredibly proud to announce this tremendous package of neutral site championships that will be held in the State of North Carolina, where the league was founded more than 70 years ago,” ACC commissioner Jim Phillips said in an ACC-issued statement.

No city has hosted the ACC men’s basketball tournament more than Greensboro, which will be the site for the 30th time in 2027. Charlotte has hosted 13 tournaments, with the last event occurring in 2019.

The 2024 ACC men’s basketball tournament is scheduled for March 12-16 in Washington, D.C., which is hosting for the first time since 2016. UNC won the ACC Tournament the last time it was in the nation's capital.

Duke is the reigning ACC Tournament champion after winning the title in Greensboro last season.

Future ACC men’s basketball tournament sites

2025 – Charlotte’s Spectrum Center

2026 – Charlotte’s Spectrum Center

2027 – Greensboro Coliseum

2028 – Charlotte’s Spectrum Center

2029 – Greensboro Coliseum

