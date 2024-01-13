River City Rumble, game 1: Takeaways as North Florida tops Jacksonville at UNV Arena

University of North Florida men’s basketball coach Matthew Driscoll likes to play a word game with his players.

It’s called “if-then.”

“I love if-then statements,” Driscoll said on Friday after the Ospreys rallied from a five-point deficit early in the second half to beat Jacksonville University 82-74 in front of 4,559 at UNF Arena, their third victory in a row over the Dolphins and the first River City Rumble basketball game of the season. “If they do this, then do this. If they take this away, then you come at them with that.”

It’s exactly what happened in a game in which UNF (9-9, 2-1 in the ASUN) was out-rebounded more than 2-to-1 (36-17) and had season lows in 3-point attempts (18) and 3-pointers made (seven) after entering the game leading the nation in both categories.

UNF turned the tables on the Dolphins (9-8, 0-3) when it was clear JU’s first defensive priority was to chase the Ospreys off the 3-point arc. North Florida responded by attacking the rim early with dunks and layups for 10 of their 12 baskets in the first half, then made 5 of 7 3-pointers in the second half when JU started dropping defenders back in the paint.

“They did a great job of adjusting when they started going to the rim,” JU coach Jordan Mincy said.

Senior forward Dorian James scored a career-high 25 points on 11 of 13 shooting in his final home game against the Dolphins (barring a meeting in the ASUN tournament) and junior guard Chaz Lanier had 21 points.

Marcus Niblack had 18 points, six rebounds and four assists for the Dolphins.

Here are the takeaways from River City Rumble, game 1, which evens the all-time series at 21-21.

UNF’s second-half surge

JU led 36-33 at halftime and was humming along with Niblack penetrating or pulling up and hitting short jumpers. He scored all nine of his first-half points and had one assist on a Donovan Rivers dunk during a span of less than three minutes and junior guard Gyasi Powell, a Bishop Snyder graduate, hit a 3-pointer for the Dolphins’ biggest lead of the game at 28-20 with 8:16 left in the half.

UNF kept slipping inside and made it a one-possession game by the break.

Stephon Payne III, a Jackson graduate, rattled home a pair of dunks early in the second half and the Dolphins led 44-40 before the Ospreys made their charge.

Jacksonville Dolphins forward DeeJuan Pruitt (1) and North Florida Ospreys guard Chaz Lanier (2) hit the floor chasing a loose ball during the second half of their game on Jan. 12 at UNF Arena. UNF defeated JU 82-74.

UNF went on an 18-5 run with Lanier and James each making two baskets inside and stepping out for 3-pointers. James’ layup with 7:32 left gave the Ospreys a 60-49 lead, one they swelled to 69-54 with 4:46 left.

The Ospreys shot 84.2 percent in the second half, missing only three shots.

“They’re going to try to muck the game up so much we can’t be in rhythm,” Driscoll said of JU’s usually tenacious defense. “In the first half, we allowed their physicality to disrupt what we naturally do and in the second half we didn’t.”

Driscoll was only too glad to dispel what he said is a myth about his team: that there’s no Plan B when the 3-point shots don’t fall.

But if James and Lanier can do what they did against JU – combine to shoot 15 of 16 from inside the paint – UNF has that backup plan.

“They’re excited they won and excited they won on our terms,” Driscoll said. “We won because we played UNF basketball.”

Dorian James has been a force

James has been a reliable soldier for the Ospreys in his five years, content to rebound, scrap for loose balls, set screens and in general do numerous things that don’t show up on the stat sheet.

But he’s averaging 16.0 points in UNF’s three ASUN games so far, shooting 21 of 32 (65.6 percent), with 4.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 blocked shots.

Dorian James of the University of North Florida dunks the ball for two of his career-high 25 points in the Ospreys' 82-74 victory over Jacksonville University on Jan. 12.

James is even getting sneaky around the perimeter. In his previous four years, the most 3-point shots he made in one season was nine. He’s already made 11 of 27 this season and is 3 of 7 in ASUN games.

And don’t think James is jaded about playing JU after five seasons. He was visibly more emotional and demonstrative against the Dolphins and followed one dunk with an ear-splitting yell in the direction of the UNF student section.

“We approach each game as if it’s no bigger than other games, but I do get a little more hyped up [for JU],” he said.

When asked if he’s ever celebrated a play by engaging with the student section, he said: “probably not.”

JU happy to get back home

The Dolphins played their first three ASUN games on the road and lost by margins of 10, 16 and eight. They play host to Queens on Thursday and Kennesaw on Saturday and will try to extend their home winning streak of six games.

“We’ve played a lot of road games; it can be pretty tough, and we’re always glad to get back home,” Niblack said. “Give [UNF] credit. They came out with a better game plan and took advantage of our game plan.”

But at 0-3 in the conference, can the Dolphins reverse their fortunes? They’re running out of time in a league in which Kennesaw, Eastern Kentucky, Stetson and UNF look the strongest after the first two weeks of conference play

Jacksonville University coach Jordan Mincy pleads his case with an official during his game against the University of North Florida on Jan. 12.

“I know we have chance to turn it around,” Niblack said.

“This was a unique challenge, having three conference games on the road to start,” Mincy said. “We’re just trying to steal a road win. We’re really good at Swisher.”

The Dolphins are also counting down the days until they can get senior forward Bryce Workman back in the lineup. Workman was averaging 12.3 points and leading JU with 7.2 rebounds per game until a hand injury against UCF.

“We miss him more than you can know,” Niblack said. “We’ve had some other injuries but we really need Bryce to come back.”

Mincy said he needs to get his players healthy so he can have a more cohesive rotation and substitution pattern.

“We’ve had so many injuries, we’ve had so many different lineups that everyone is still trying to figure out their roles,” he said. “But it’s not how you start but how you finish.”

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Takeaways from North Florida's 82-74 home victory over Jacksonville