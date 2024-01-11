River City Rumble: Five things to watch when North Florida hosts Jacksonville at UNF Arena

It’s rumble time and the University of North Florida gets the first crack at home.

The Ospreys men’s basketball team plays host to Jacksonville University on Friday at UNF Arena at 7 p.m. in the first of two games matching the cross-town ASUN rivals.

UNF (8-9, 1-1) is coming off an uplifting 78-58 road victory against Florida Gulf Coast in which the Ospreys drained 17 3-point shots to maintain their standing at the top of treys made and attempted in the nation.

JU (9-7, 0-2) lost its first two conference games on the road and. is playing a third in a row away from home against UNF – the longest road stretch since four games in a row during the 2021-22 season.

“It’s a must-win for us,” said Dolphins coach Jordan Mincy. “We’ve got to steal some games on the road and take care of things at home but it’s a tough stretch. I don’t know if I’ve ever had three conference games in a row, on the road, to start the schedule.”

Chaz Lanier of the University of North Florida tries to drive between two Georgia players during a game on Dec. 22, 2023. Lanier leads the Ospreys in scoring and is amon the national leaders in 3-point shooting.

UNF coach Matthew Driscoll said he took great encouragement from the team’s response to a difficult 75-74 loss to Stetson to open the ASUN season that was compounded with the loss of point guard Ametri Moss for the season.

The Ospreys re-grouped and delivered the most lopsided road victory on FGCU in program history.

“We're nowhere near who we were in November and as a coach you really want to see that,” Driscoll said. “When you lose the guy driving the Lamborghini and you’re able to go to Florida Gulf Coast, on a quick turnaround ... it really shows how far we’ve come as a group.”

The two teams swept each other the last two seasons, JU winning twice in 2021-22 and UNF taking the broom out last season. The Dolphins lead the rivalry 21-20 but the Ospreys have won three of the last four at UNF Arena.

Here are five things to watch on Friday:

Ospreys prolific on the perimeter

Driscoll speculated at UNF’s media day in early November that his team could average 40 3-point attempts per game. They’re four shots shy of that, but their 35.9 3-point attempts lead the nation and their 12.6 made 3-pointers per game are also first in the nation.

Junior guard Chaz Lanier (16.0 points per game) is 20th in the nation in 3-point percentage (43.7), 20th in attempts per game (7.4) and 3-pointers made per game (3.2). Sophomore guard Jah Nze (8.0 points) is next on the team in 3-point percentage at 39.1 and senior forward Jake van der Heijden (7.5 points per game is hitting at a 37.3 percent clip.

JU coach Jordan Mincy is in his third season with the Dolphins and is 2-2 vs. UNF.

Six UNF players have attempted at least 47 3-pointers for the season and eight players are averaging 5.6 points or more per game.

Their 3-point percentage? Well, that’s another story. UNF is 115th in the nation in 3-point percentage (35.2) but that doesn’t mean they’re going to back off. And they may also smell blood in the water: JU, usually a sound defensive team on the arc under Mincy, is struggling this season and is 292nd in the nation in yielding 33.9 percent from beyond the arc.

“They lead the country in 3s and it’s incredible the way they share the ball and shoot it,” Mincy said. “You know you have to defend the perimeter and you know they’re going to rebound the ball. They did a good job of that last year.”

JU will try to make it a physical game

The Dolphins are still tenacious defending the rim and are first in the ASUN in steals (8.9 per game), third in blocked shots (3.56), fourth in rebounding (37.2) and second in rebounding margin (plus-2.3).

Much like UNF and 3-point shooting, it’s a team effort for JU. There isn’t a single Dolphin player among the top-10 in the conference in rebounding or blocked shots and two are ranked among the top-10 in steals per game, Marcus Niblack (1.8) in second and Robert McCray (1.5) in 10th place.

UNF coach Matthew Driscoll is 19-13 against Jacksonville University.

Eight JU players are averaging 3.3 rebounds or more per game.

Scoring is also balanced with McCray (15.9 per game) leading eight players who are averaging 5.1 or more per game.

“JU is very physical, very explosive,” Driscoll said.

Both UNF and JU have lost key players

Moss, a junior, was playing at a high level for the Ospreys, averaging 10.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 4.0 assists before his leg injury against Stetson. He will be lost for the season, but Driscoll likes his chances with freshman Jaylen Smith.

The Dolphins lost senior forward Bryce Workman to a hand injury against UCF, its ninth game of the year. Workman was averaging 12.3 points and 7.2 rebounds when he went down and Mincy is hopeful he can return in two more weeks.

JU has also had other nagging injuries: McCray and Jarius Cook (both ankles) and Zach Bell (finger). But the Dolphins' depth has carried them.

“We’ve had different lineups throughout the course of the season but what I’m encouraged about is that we’ve won in a variety of ways,” Mincy said. “We’ve won in high-scoring games and low-scoring games, and it’s been fun to watch.”

First Coast Dolphins

JU has gotten important contributions this season from three area products: junior guard Gyasi Powell (Bishop Snyder), sophomore forward Stephen Payne III (Jackson) and redshirt freshman guard Josiah Sabino (Orange Park).

Jacksonville junior guard Gyasi Powell (right), a Bishop Snyder graduate, goes against Carter Hendricksen of UNF in a River City Rumble game on Feb. 2, 2023, at JU.

Powell is the veteran in his third season with the Dolphins. He’s averaging 8.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. Payne transferred from Incarnate Word and is averaging 7.3 points and 5.7 rebounds per game and is leading the Dolphins in blocked shots with 14.

Sabino was redshirted last season and is starting to gain more trust from Mincy. He’s averaging 3.3 points and 3.5 rebounds per game.

Who won the portal?

Mincy had to plow the portal a bit heavier, especially with the loss of big men such as Osiyo Osifo, Mike Marsh and Omar Payne. With Workman still out, most of JU’s top current leading scorers all came in through the portal: McCray, senior guard Marcus Niblack (JU is his second four-year school and fourth overall) at 11.9 per game, redshirt senior guard Jarius Cook (North Dakota State) at 7.3 per game and graduate senior forward DeeJuan Pruitt (Southern Illinois-Edwardsville) at 5.1 per game.

UNF lost its top four leading scorers to the portal after last season, Jose Placer, Jayden Parker, Jonathan Aybar and Jarius Hicklen but three players who returned have taken advantage of their opportunities, Lanier, senior forward Dorian James (leading the team with 5.6 rebounds per game and scoring 8.8 per game) and Nze (scoring 8.0 per game).

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: UNF vs. JU: What to know about first River City Rumble basketball game