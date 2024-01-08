UNF men's basketball averts a winless ASUN week by pounding FGCU; Rumble game vs. JU on deck

Jacksonville University guard Kevion Nolan looks for an opening over North Florida's Jarius Hicklen during a River City Rumble game in 2022 at UNF Arena.

Thanks to the University of North Florida men’s team, Jacksonville’s two members of the ASUN didn’t get swept in the opening week of conference play, for both men’s and women’s games.

The Ospreys were the last team to finish a busy Saturday schedule and they rebounded in a huge way from a close loss to Stetson on Thursday to rout Florida Gulf Coast 78-58 in Fort Myers. Before that, the men's and women's programs at UNF and JU had gone 0-5 in ASUN games.

It was UNF’s second-biggest victory margin over FGCU (the Ospreys won 87-66 in 2019) and their largest road victory over the Eagles, topping a 76-62 victory in 2015. Since then, UNF has lost six of seven road games to FGCU.

UNF never trailed and led 47-24 at halftime.

UNF guard Chaz Lanier (2) battles JU's Osayi Osifo for a loose ball during a River City Rumble game last season at Swisher Gym.

That should give the Ospreys all the momentum they need for the next game: hosting Jacksonville University on Jan. 12 in the first game of the River City Rumble for basketball season, at 7 p.m.

Junior guard Chaz Lanier led UNF on Saturday with 19 points, hitting 7 of 10 from the floor and 5 of 6 from the 3-point arc. Senior forward Dorian James had 13 points and graduate student guard Nate Lliteras had 11. The Ospreys hit 17 of 38 3-points.

The Ospreys also overcame the loss of junior guard Ametri Moss to a leg injury in the 75-74 loss at Stetson. Moss had nine points at the time of his injury and had nine double-digit scoring games and a 10.9 per-game average. More tests will be done this week and UNF coach Matthew Driscoll wouldn’t speculate on the severity of the injury or a timetable for Moss’ return.

The Rumble stands in JU’s favor now, but not by much. The Dolphins were swept by UNF last season and hold a 21-20 record in the rivalry, which has settled into pretty much a give-and-take since JU broke a nine-game losing streak against the Ospreys in 2018. UNF has a 7-6 edge since then.

Men: Lanier connecting from the outside

Player of the week: Lanier scored 33 points in UNF’s two games and shot 12 of 22 from the floor and 6 of 12 from beyond the 3-point arc.

Stat line of the week: JU sophomore forward Stephon Payne III, a Jackson High graduate, had 14 points, six rebounds, three steals and two blocked shots in the Dolphins' 71-55 loss to Stetson.

This week’s games

Tuesday

Grace Christian (Mich.) at Trinity Baptist, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

Flagler at USC-Aiken, 7:30 p.m.

Friday

Jacksonville at North Florida, 7 p.m.

Saturday

Flagler at Georgia College, 3:30 p.m.

Toccoa Falls (Ga.) at Trinity Baptist, 4 p.m.

Edward Waters at Albany State (Ga.), 4 p.m.

Noting UNF (8-9, 1-1 ASUN): In the loss to Stetson, UNF led 74-71 with 2:08 left on a Lanier basket but didn’t score another point. After the Hatters took the lead on two free throws by Aubin Gatereste and a basket by Jalen Blackmon, Lanier missed a 3-point with two seconds remaining. Lliteras led UNF with 18 points.

Noting JU (9-7, 0-2 ASUN): The Dolphins’ losing streak against Florida Gulf Coast is up to four games, and it’s now three in a row against Stetson with the two losses last week. Junior guard Gyasi Powell, a Bishop Snyder graduate, had 16 points in the 80-70 loss to FGCU and 10 in a 71-55 defeat against the Hatters. Ten of his points against the Eagles came in the final 6:05 when JU finished the game on a 30-18 run.

Noting Edward Waters (6-7, 5-2 in SIAC): The Tigers' two victories last week, 95-88 over LeMoyne-Owen and 75-71 over Lane, gave them a 4-1 record in games decided by single digits this season. The four victories have come in succession. ... Three players scored in double figures off the bench against Lane, freshman guard Samuel Vessat (15), junior forward D'Shun Edwards (12) and sophomore guard Trevino Glover (10). ... Junior guard Goliath Mitchell scored a team season-high 33 points in the victory over LeMoyne-Owen.

Noting Trinity Baptist (3-5, 1-2 NCCAA II South Region): Three players scored 16 points each in the Eagles’ 88-76 loss to Bob Jones University at home: junior guard Jace Spinelli, sophomore center Brandon Hill and sophomore guard Diego Fernandez.

Noting Flagler (7-5, 0-2 Peach Belt): After going 3-1 in games decided by six points or less in non-conference play, the Saints lost two such games to open the Peach Belt schedule. They lost to Georgia Southwestern 73-67 on Wednesday and then fell to North Georgia 71-70 on Saturday, a game in which the Saints led 66-55 with 6:14 left. A.J. White of Georgia College led a 16-4 run to end the game with two three-pointers and 6 of 6 free throws, including four in a row after a Flagler foul, then a technical foul on the Flagler bench. Senior guard Malik Bryant led the Saints in both games with 14 against GSW and 16 against Georgia College. He shot 9 of 11 from the floor and made all three of his 3-point attempts in the two games.

Women: Trinity’s Touze dominates

Player of the week: Trinity Baptist freshman forward Madlyn Touze of Wekiva was one point and one rebound away from a 30-30 double-double. She had 29 points and 29 rebounds in a 79-67 victory over Georgia Wesleyan in Macon, the Eagles’ first game in 21 days.

Stat line of the week: Flagler junior guard Dane Bertolina had 11 points, eight rebounds, four assists, three blocked shots and three steals in the Saints; 69-66 loss to Georgia College on Saturday.

This week’s games

Monday

Bob Jones (S.C.) at Trinity Baptist, 6 p.m.

Wednesday

Flagler at USC-Aiken, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday

Jacksonville at Queens (N.C.), 7 p.m.

North Florida at Kennesaw (Ga.), 7 p.m.

Saturday

Flagler at Georgia College, 1:30 p.m.

Jacksonville at Kennesaw (Ga.), 2 p.m.

North Florida at Queens (N.C.), 2 p.m.

Toccoa Falls (Ga.) at Trinity Baptist, 2 p.m.

Edward Waters at Albany State (Ga.), 3 p.m.

Noting UNF (6-10, 0-2): Stetson took advantage of cold shooting by the Ospreys in the fourth quarter on Wednesday to win 61-57. UNF made only 6 of 15 shots in the final period after shooting 9 of 15 in the third quarter to trail 43-42 entering the last 10 minutes. Lyric Swann had 13 points and four steals and Emma Broermann had eight points and 11 rebounds for UNF. ... The 70-38 loss to Florida Gulf Coast on Saturday was ugly from start to finish, with 21 turnovers and 32.4 percent shooting. ... The Ospreys play at Kennesaw on Thursday. Since UNF had a seven-game winning streak broken by KSU, the two teams have split the last four meetings. ... UNF split with Saturday’s opponent, Queens, in two games last season.

Jacksonville University freshman forward Saniyah Craig had her third double-double of the season last week against Florida Gulf Coast.

Noting JU (4-11, 0-2 ASUN): The Dolphins lost to Florida Gulf Coast 69-47 and Stetson 59-53 but freshman forward Saniyah Craig continues to perform well. She had her third double-double of the season with 11 points and 11 rebounds against FGCU and 10 points and six rebounds against Stetson. Junior guard Edyn Battle had 17 points against the Hatters. ... JU plays at Queens for the first time since it joined the ASUN last year, and then goes to Kennesaw. The Dolphins have a six-game winning streak against the Owls.

Noting Edward Waters (4-9, 2-5 in SIAC): The Tigers' two losses in Tennessee last week, 62-49 to Lane and 70-56 to LeMoyne-Owen, were the first two games in a five-game road stretch. Edward Waters doesn't return home until Jan. 20 and will have been 22 games between home dates. ... Junior center Imani Harris had 19 points on Saturday in the loss to LeMoyne-Owen.

Noting Trinity Baptist (4-7): Junior guard Emma Parrish of Palm Coast had 14 points, six rebounds, six assists and four steals in the victory over Wesleyan.

Noting Flagler (5-7, 0-2 Peach Belt): The Saints lost a tough one at home on Saturday. They led 36-27 at halftime and had a five-point lead, 62-57, with 5:27 left before North Georgia outscored the Saints 12-4 over the balance of the game. ... Destiny McClendon had 29 points and Bertolina had 13 points and eight rebounds in an 87-66 loss at Georgia Southwestern. ... The Saints are on the road against USC-Aiken and Georgia College this week. The rivalry with Georgia College has always been tight. Flagler leads 11-9 but neither team has ever won more than two in a row.

