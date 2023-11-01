JU Dolphins men's basketball: Five takes as coach Jordan Mincy tries to recapture the magic

The Jacksonville University men’s basketball team took a step back last season from 2021-22 when they reached the ASUN championship game, swept the University of North Florida and started a home winning streak that eventually reached 21 games early last season.

Coach Jordan Mincy didn’t make excuses – even though the Dolphins had a huge loss before the season started when forward Bryce Workman went down for the season with a knee injury.

Mincy went back to work, mined the transfer portal, signed freshman help on the low block and kept two key players in the fold, Workman (who averaged 9.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, was second on the team with a 53.4 shooting percentage and led JU in blocked shots as a junior), and guard Gyasi Powell, a Bishop Snyder graduate.

Mincy believes he’s got a team that can post a threat in the ASUN and get back to the brand of ball the Dolphins played in his first season – hard-nosed on the boards, relentless on defense and able to either attack the rim or hit from the perimeter.

Bryce Workman missed the entire 2022-23 season with the Jacksonville University basketball team with a knee injury. He pronounced himself "100 percent" as the Dolphins are days away from their opening game.

“I think we have a very similar team to my first year,” said Mincy, who was hired off the University of Florida staff of Mike White. “Bryce is back so we’re able to have elite ball-screen defense and he will help in one area I thought we fell off, rebounding at a high level. That’s going to allow our defense to get back to where it needs to be.”

JU lost its biggest 3-point threat of the past two seasons when Kevion Nolan graduated but Powell has steadily improved his shot from the perimeter, going from 22.7 percent as a freshman to 41.2 last season. Powell (9.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists per game last season) will also shoulder more of a leadership role at point guard.

Mincy is optimistic that 12 newcomers to the roster will add a combination of size, speed and diverse offensive talents.

Here are five takes on the JU Dolphins season, which begins on Nov. 6 when they play host to Johnson University (Fla.) at 7 p.m.:

Bryce Workman is back. Is he 100 percent?

Mincy will readily agree: the team didn’t realize how much they missed the 6-foot-7, 230-pound forward from Tampa until they didn’t have him.

Workman had a variety of shots and moves inside, rebounded, played defense, made a high percentage of his free throws for a big man and was durable – until he hurt his knee scrimmaging in the preseason.

"I'd probably say I'm at 100 percent," Workman said. "We had two scrimmages last weekend. The first one I felt like myself again, seeing how people are going to play me. I was just getting comfortable with trying to read a defense ... I feel like I have a little bit of rust but that comes with getting in the gym, getting my shots and up staying with the practice plan."

Workman was the glue of the team in 2021-22 when they went 21-11. If he plays to that level this season, the Dolphins will be a force.

Gyasi Powell keeps progressing

When Powell was a freshman in 2021-22, he provided some sizzle for a few minutes at a time off the bench, mostly penetrating and dishing. He began expanding his outside game last year when he improved his 3-point shooting 185 percentage points but didn’t neglect his distribution duties, finishing second on the team with 2.1 assists per game.

JU guard Gyasi Powell, a Bishop Snyder graduate, will be counted to play both guard positions for the Dolphins this season.

Powell is now being counted on for leadership on the court and in the locker room.

“I learned from guys like [Nolan] and JD [Jordan Davis] and how they led vocally and by example,” said Powell. So I feel this year is my time to take over that leadership role, on the court, off the court … I’m ready to take that leap.”

Welcome home to Stephon Payne III

Stephon Payne III, who averaged 17.9 points and 11.9 rebounds for Jackson when they won the Gateway Conference in 2021-22 and was on the Times-Union All-First Coast team.

Payne led the Tigers to two Gateway titles and three trips to the state final four.

Stephon Payne III led Jackson High School to two Gateway Conference titles. He's returned to Jacksonville to play for the JU Dolphins.

He played at Incarnate Word last season and averaged 6.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 blocked shots per game. He played in 30 games and started 16 for the Cardinals and had 13 games with multiple blocked shots. He should fit in nicely for the departed Mike Marsh as the Dolphins' main low-block enforcer.

Who else among transfers will help?

Graduate student DeeJuan Pruitt provides more bulk inside at 6-8 and 235 pounds. He averaged 11.0 points and 8.5 rebounds last season at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville, and was third in the Ohio Valley in rebounding. He led his team with eight double-doubles and was fifth in the OVC in foul-shooting at 76.7. ... Senior Marcus Niblack can play either guard position. He averaged 10.4 points, 4.3 assists and 4.0 rebounds at Northwest Florida State. ... Guard Robert McCray V redshirted at Wake Forest last season after playing 14 games as a freshman. He is a two-time region MVP in South Carolina. ... Guard Zach Bell averaged 7.4 points in only 16.5 minutes per game at Chipola College last year.

Help inside may also come from two freshmen, Tito Deng (6-11) and Donovan Rivers (6-9).

Dolphins have a tough early schedule

After opening against Johnson, JU will have a difficult seven days with road games at Xavier Nov. 10 and Pittsburgh Nov. 17, with a home game against Georgia Southern in between.

JU also plays Campbell, UCF, Georgia Southern on the road, Louisiana-Monroe and Purdue before the ASUN schedule kicks in.

The Dolphins' first two ASUN games, both on the road, will be against Florida Gulf Coast, picked by conference coaches to finish second, and Stetson, picked third.

