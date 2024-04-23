Rivals to teammates: Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso are happy to be teammates

The Chicago Sky shared a video of former rivals LSU’s Angel Reese and South Carolina’s Kamilla Cardoso, who were both drafted by the Sky in the 2024 WNBA draft. The rivals are now teammates and they couldn’t be happier.

“We are finally teammates. Finally,” Reese said to Cardoso.

“I’m so happy,” Cardoso remarked.

“I know, me too,” Reese responded.

The two were rivals in college, each battling it out under different and methodologically diverse coaches. But now, they will finally play together under the same scheme for the same team.

Cardoso is a two-time NCAA champion, while Reese boasts one national championship, but they both have a winning mindset. Reese is 6 feet, 3 inches and mainly plays the small forward and power forward positions, while Cardoso is 6 feet, 7 inches and plays a dominating center.

Together, the two will bolster the Sky’s roster, which has made impressive moves on and off the court. In the summer of 2023, the Sky hired a new head coach in Teresa Weatherspoon, and former NBA superstar Dwyane Wade became a part owner of the franchise.

The Sky are building on the momentum and are ready to win this season. During Weatherspoon’s call with Reese after the Sky drafted her, the head coach made a promise to Reese: “We gon win. We gon win.”

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire