After three months, the Sky have a new head coach in Teresa Weatherspoon

When former Chicago Sky head coach James Wade left the organization midway through the season on July 1, his departure sent shock waves through the WNBA. Wade was both the general manager and head coach of the Sky.

Now, however, after three long months, the Sky have a new head coach.

WNBA legend and Hall of Famer Teresa Weatherspoon is the franchise’s new head coach. Weatherspoon is a five-time WNBA All-Star, four-time All-WNBA second team, two-time WNBA Defensive Player of the Year, assists and steals leader, WNBA All-Decade Team honorable mention and a top-15 player. She is also a two-time Olympic Games medalist, earning gold in 1988 and bronze in 1992 with Team USA, and has been inducted into five basketball Hall of Fames.

“I’m excited to be a part of the Chicago Sky Family,” Weatherspoon said. “To be the leader, as head coach, of an organization in a city with so much history and culture is a dream come true. The things that we are about to do as a team, a business and in the community will be rooted in excitement, excellence and hard work. I am thankful to the entire Chicago organization for going through this process and selecting me. I can’t wait to get to work.”

𝐈𝐓'𝐒 '𝐒𝐏𝐎𝐎𝐍 𝐒𝐙𝐍@WNBA legend and Hall of Famer Teresa Weatherspoon has been named the next Head Coach for the Chicago Sky. Welcome to Skytown, Coach @Finisher_11! — Chicago Sky (@chicagosky) October 12, 2023

She joins the Sky with over a decade of coaching experience, most recently as a player development coach from 2019-2023 for the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Sky will formally introduce Weatherspoon on Oct. 24.

