Rivals Camp Series Dallas: How Sunday will impact the rankings

DALLAS – The Rivals Camp Series hit Dallas over the weekend and there were plenty of top prospects in attendance. With the event in the books, Rivals national recruiting analyst Marshall Levenson takes a look at the impact some performances could have on rankings.

*****

*****

NO. 1 IS HERE TO STAY

From the first moments the 2026 Rivals250 rankings were discussed, defensive end Jahkeem Stewart was the name at the top. The body of work he has put forward speaks for itself. This spring, Rivals has been able to see Stewart in action on multiple occasions and just like he showed in those performances before – he clearly belongs at No. 1.

While there are other elite prospects that will essentially become unanimous five-stars and will dominate camp settings along with great film, the odds of Stewart being dethroned are very slim.

Looking at Stewart's measurements of 6-foot-4 and 275 pounds, with an elite wingspan and other off-the-charts measurables, he fits every bill of what a No. 1 prospect looks like. Stewart showed his versatility on Sunday, lining up at all spots down the line, rushing from the edge and interior, utilizing a number of pass rush moves, combining speed, strength, and finesse.

A potentially underrated aspect of Stewart's makeup is his drive and personality. Stewart wants to face the best. He makes sure he makes it to all available camps where he can compete with elite talent. He does not shy away from the spotlight, but instead looks for it.

*****

2026 QUARTERBACKS SHOWED OUT

Romin Seymour, who has seen his stock climb this spring, was in discussion for Quarterback MVP at times on Sunday. With a massive frame and a smooth release, Seymour delivers a very catchable pass for wideouts.

Also in the 2026 class is Grant Smith, who can rip it. Another strong-armed quarterback behind a 6-foot-2, 205-pound body, Smith can deliver it with accuracy to all three levels. He missed a portion of his sophomore season with an injury, but looks to be one of the top producing signal callers in Texas as a junior.

Nelson Peterson, a relative of former NFL star Adrian Peterson, will be one to watch in the coming season, sporting a bit of a three-quarter release, rather than over the top. He is set to lead a Forney offense that has a chance to be high powered and impressed with some of his throws on Sunday.

*****

IMPRESSIVE LINEBACKER GROUP

The linebacker group in attendance surprised me with its depth, despite being one of the smaller position groups of the day. The name that was most surprising was Melissa's Payhton Porter, who was actually an invite from Saturday's Rivals Combine Series event. Measuring in at 6-foot-4 with a 4.57 40-yard dash and 10-foot broad jump, Porter backed it up with impressive coverage skills on Sunday.

The Linebacker MVP on Sunday was North Crowley's Jonathan Cunningham, who was highly praised by the coaches in attendance at the camp. He stood out with his athleticism, movement skills, agility and coverage skills in nearly every drill and one-on-one.

Oklahoma commit Marcus James and three-star Bo Onu were two more that were recommended to compete in the showcase at the conclusion of the camp. Texas Tech inside linebacker commit Brock Golwas, who is 6-foot and 225 pounds, was one of the best when it came to recognition drills as well as ball carrier pursuit.

*****

A PAIR OF ELITE 2027 STANDOUTS

While the 2027 class is not yet ranked, it will be later this year, so it is important to at least keep up with who is who. Early evaluations can be tricky, especially dealing with 14- and 15-year-olds, who will see significant body changes and development. With that being said, there are always a handful of elite prospects who can be identified as freshmen.

For the Rivals Camp in Dallas, there were two 2027 prospects who were well known prior to their performances. And they both proved why on Sunday. DeSoto wide receiver Boobie Feaster started picking up offers when he was in middle school. Now, as he finishes out his freshman year, he holds more than 40 offers. He showed what we saw in his breakout freshman season, which is size, speed, route running and elite hands. His advanced ball skills were on display and put him in an early position to be one of the top wideouts in his class.

One of the prospects delivering him passes was quarterback Peyton Houston. He has a 6-foot-1, 190-pound build that allows him to drive the football. The arm talent and ball placement for his age is more than impressive. He also possesses a natural confidence in his game, which will only grow.

Houston is one of the top signal callers in the 2027 class that I have seen to this point.



*****

FIVE MORE STOCK UP PERFORMANCES

The gold ball winner on the offensive line, Turntine proved he is one of the top tackles in the country. He was balanced, strong and had finishing power. The length and wingspan for the North Crowley standout allows him to get hands on early in the rush, knocking rushers off balance and off their lanes. He faced some of the top performers of the day and came out on top often.

Reyes entered the day already inside the Rivals250, but he showed that a rise may be in order. He was repeatedly in great position, attached to the hips of wideouts, making it easy to play the ball and knock down passes and reel in some interceptions. He has a 6-foot, 195-pound frame and likes to get physical.

A gold ball winner at defensive back, Stewart was simply just solid through the whole day. I was impressed with repeated wins in coverage and playing the ball. His body type fits him in at safety, but he was able to show off coverage skills at the cornerback position which will only increase his value.

If you were judging the quarterbacks solely on the look of the ball coming out of the hand, Ficklin would be be among the favorites. The three-star prospect threw one of the prettiest balls of the day. He is smooth, strong-armed and accurate.

Musquiz, the prospect who would likely be considered the most under-the-radar of the offensive linemen in attendance, had one of the strongest days. Playing center for the entirety, he may not have lost a rep on the day. He got as many reps as any offensive lineman and just repeatedly impressed.

A tad undersized at 6-foot and 300 pounds, Musquiz showed off the strength and technique. He has only one offer from East Central University, but I believe he is worthy of at least FCS looks.