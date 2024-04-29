Rivals Camp Series Dallas: Recruiting Rumor Mill surrounding RBs

COPPELL, Texas – The Rivals Camp Series stop in Dallas had a nice group of running backs from the state of Texas and beyond on Sunday. There was recruiting news coming from that group as well. Here's the latest on several of those top prospects:

MORE FROM DALLAS: QB Rumor Mill | Top plays | Levenson's takeaways | Position MVPs | Jahkeem Stewart interview | Taz Williams Jr. interview | Top performers from the Rivals Combine Series

*****

CLASS OF 2024 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State

CLASS OF 2025 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State

CLASS OF 2026 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | State

TRANSFER PORTAL: Latest news | Transfer search | Transfer tracker/player ranking (football) | Transfer team ranking (football) | Transfer tracker/player ranking (basketball) | Transfer team ranking (basketball) | Rivals Portal Twitter

*****

There's a new face in town at Katy (Texas) High, and it's Johnson-Cook. The 6-foot-2, 220-pounder from Illinois recently settled in outside of Houston and quickly drew an offer from Mike Elko and the Aggies. Texas A&M joins the race early for Johnson-Cook keeping pace with Baylor, Georgia, Oregon and Tennessee, which all offered this spring. Based on the frame and his performance at the Rivals Camp in Dallas, do not be surprised if more programs quickly get into the mix with Johnson-Cook, who should put up video game-like numbers in the Katy offense. It wouldn't be surprising to see programs seeing Johnson-Cook as a fit at multiple positions, too.

*****

Texas is littered with talented running backs in the 2026 class, and Osborne is of the best in-state and nationally. Osborne has been a frequent visitor at Texas since the back half of his sophomore campaign, and that trend has continued into the offseason. Oklahoma, Ohio State and Texas A&M have all come on strong in recent months. Osborne has a strong connection with new Buckeyes running backs coach Carlos Locklyn, which carried over from Oregon. The Aggies have also dialed in on the elite 2026 running back after getting him on campus earlier this spring.

*****

Wormley was one of the many fireworks to go off in the Trojans' 2025 recruiting class this spring. USC edged out TCU, Oklahoma State and others for the 5-foot-11, 180-pounder from the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex after getting Wormley out to Los Angeles to reunite with Anthony Jones, who was a big part of his recruitment at TCU. USC is going to have to work to hold onto one of the Lone Star State's best, as Wormley is expected to make official visits to schools this summer ahead of his senior season.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH USC FANS AT TROJANSPORTS.COM

*****

Yarbrough is moving further along in his recruitment and a decision could be made before his senior season. TCU, Arizona, Oklahoma State and Arizona State are among the programs engrained in Yarbrough's top group. The four-star back has official visits locked in for Arizona (June 14-16) and Arizona State (June 21-23) this summer. The Horned Frogs and Pokes are also expected to be in it with one of Texas' top running backs in this 2025 class until a decision is made.