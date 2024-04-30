Rivals Camp Series Dallas: Recruiting Rumor Mill surrounding WRs and TEs

COPPELL, Texas – The Rivals Camp Series stop in Dallas had a strong group of wide receivers and tight ends from the state of Texas and beyond on Sunday. There was recruiting news coming from that group as well.

Here's the latest on several of those top prospects.

MORE FROM DALLAS: OL/DL Rumor Mill | RB Rumor Mill | QB Rumor Mill | Top plays | Levenson's takeaways | Position MVPs | Jahkeem Stewart interview | Taz Williams Jr. interview | Top performers from the Rivals Combine Series

*****

CLASS OF 2024 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State

CLASS OF 2025 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State

CLASS OF 2026 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | State

TRANSFER PORTAL: Latest news | Transfer search | Transfer tracker/player ranking (football) | Transfer team ranking (football) | Transfer tracker/player ranking (basketball) | Transfer team ranking (basketball) | Rivals Portal Twitter

*****

The 2027 class inside the state of Texas is going to have no shortage of speedy playmakers, with Ellis fitting the bill perfectly. The speedy wide receiver has been making noise not only on the football field as a freshman, but on the track this spring.

Programs such as Texas A&M, TCU and Oklahoma have all taken notice in a big way. Ellis has made his way to each of those campuses this spring, including a few visits to Norman and a recent stop back in Fort Worth for the spring game.

Oregon is a team gaining some momentum in this recruitment and could be next to join the mix here.

*****

One of the top playmakers in the country coming up in the 2027 class, Feaster already boasts a national offer sheet. Over the course of the next few years, the DeSoto (Texas) superstar is going to be courted by the who's who of college football powerhouses.

This spring, Feaster has made visits back to Texas and LSU as well as Georgia. Both the Longhorns and Tigers are expected to be in it until the end with Feaster given the strong ties to both programs.

*****

Harris is coming off a busy week inside of the Lone Star State where he made visits to Texas, Baylor and TCU before working out at the Rivals Camp in Dallas and coming away with Wide Receiver/Tight End MVP honors.

Georgia and Oregon are two schools that have built strong foundations with the blue-chip prospect out of Saint George (Utah) Pine View High, and Harris is set to get back to Athens next month for Kirby Smart's annual scavenger hunt.

After making his way to Austin and collecting an offer from the Longhorns, Texas has fortified itself as a legitimate contender with Harris moving forward.

*****

After a strong sophomore campaign at Dallas (Texas) Parish, the offers are already rolling in for Pile. Notre Dame, Michigan and Texas A&M extended offers to Pile this spring. Texas, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Syracuse and Michigan hosted the talented young wide receiver on campus.

Pile's father played for Virginia Tech, but strongly considered the Wolverines before ultimately picking the Hokies once upon a time. Michigan is aiming to rewrite history with the younger Pile this time around. So are the Aggies, which had Pile on campus for their spring games.

*****

After turning heads week in and week out over the course of the fall at Dallas (Texas) First Baptist, Saidu has seen his offer sheet swell up this spring. Michigan and Tennessee both extended offers to the four-star receiver recently, joining the likes of Boston College, Oklahoma and TCU, which have long been stalwarts in the young pass-catcher's recruitment.

Saidu has family ties to Oklahoma and is coming off visits back to Boston College and Fort Worth this past month.

*****

It's been a busy spring for Williams, one of the country's most coveted wide receivers. The four-star standout has made his way across the country, making critical visits as he evaluates his options and continues to move closer toward a decision. Among the key visits this spring includes a trip back to Ann Arbor, where he was able to re-connect with Ron Bellamy and get acquainted with several members of the new Michigan staff.

Texas A&M has come on strong since Mike Elko and Holmon Wiggins arrived in town, with Wiggins already recruiting Williams as Alabama's wide receivers coach. Williams was in Aggieland a few times this spring and also made a visit to his hometown of Pittsburgh, which has vaulted the Panthers right into the mix. Williams is expected to have a decision in place before his senior season.

*****

Yancey is another freshman already catching the eyes of college coaches. His potential has been on display at various events this spring, including the Rivals Camp Series stop in Dallas this past weekend.

Several offers have poured in for the talented receiver, including Washington, Oklahoma, Oregon, Ole Miss and TCU, among others. While it is still very early in the process, there is a lot of buzz around the Sooners' offer and the early bond that Yancey has with Oklahoma receivers coach Emmett Jones.