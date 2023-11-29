Riley Leonard transfer: Former Duke QB leaving Blue Devils

Duke quarterback Riley Leonard has entered the transfer portal.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday evening, Leonard announced his time with the Blue Devils was done. In three seasons, he completed 62% of his passes for more than 4,400 yards and 24 touchdowns.

Leonard also had more than 1,200 rushing yards and 19 TDs. He appeared in seven games this season, but ankle and toe injuries cut his season short. Duke finished with a 7-5 record in the regular season and second-year coach Mike Elko just became the head coach at Texas A&M.

“I chose Duke because I wanted a school where I could be around those who are the best at what they do,” Leonard wrote in a social media post.

“I knew that meant I wouldn’t be the smartest guy in the room, that every day I’d need to push myself and compete the best I could. And that’s what I did. As a result I’ve made the difficult decision to leave knowing I’m better prepared for the challenge ahead – on and off the field.”

Will Notre Dame football add Riley Leonard?

According to several national college football reporters, Notre Dame is expected to be a possible landing spot for Leonard.

The Fighting Irish have a history of adding ACC quarterbacks to the roster. Ahead of the 2023 season, former Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman entered the transfer portal and decided to play his final season in South Bend.

Hartman has nearly 2,700 passing yards and 24 touchdowns with the Fighting Irish.

