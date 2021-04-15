‘Ridiculous.’ LeBron, Steph Curry react to another Luka Doncic buzzer-beating shot
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Luka Doncic did it again.
The Dallas Mavericks superstar hit another game-winning 3-pointer to beat the Memphis Grizzlies Wednesday night.
Doncic’s circus shot won the game 114-113 and blew up social media with some of the NBA’s biggest stars reacting to his heroics.
“WOW WOW WOW!!!!! Cmon @luka7doncic you ain’t serious man!!” is how LeBron James reacted to the play.
MAGICAL LUKA GAME-WINNER!
Luka Doncic beats the trap, puts up the floater from behind the arc and knocks down the #TissotBuzzerBeater to lift the @dallasmavs! #ThisIsYourTime pic.twitter.com/eOqyEGMg7T
— NBA (@NBA) April 15, 2021
Steph Curry summed it up with one word: “Ridiculous.”
Former Mavs players Jason Terry reacted to Tyson Chandler’s message on Twitter, who said “This dude Luke Doncic is ridiculous.”
Terry said: “Something serious any era.”
ESPN’s Rachel Nichols couldn’t believe Doncic’s shot. “I keep watching this @luka7doncic shot and it keeps getting more and more insane,” she said.
2 Minutes Of Luka Doncic Game Winners! pic.twitter.com/FG40AgIyV1
— Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) April 15, 2021
Doncic’s shot prevented another disappointing loss to an inferior team. He becomes the first player in franchise history with multiple game-winning 3-point, buzzer-beating shots in the regular season and playoffs.
He’s the fourth Mavericks players with multiple buzzer-beating shots in a season, joining Dirk Nowitzki, Monta Ellis and Michael Finley.
WOW WOW WOW!!!!! Cmon @luka7doncic you ain’t serious man!!
— LeBron James (@KingJames) April 15, 2021
LUKA DONCIC ARE YOU KIDDING! pic.twitter.com/C6wMhjerg8
— ESPN (@espn) April 15, 2021
This dude @luka7doncic is ridiculous
— Tyson Chandler (@tysonchandler) April 15, 2021
MAGICAL LUKA GAME-WINNER!
Luka Doncic beats the trap, puts up the floater from behind the arc and knocks down the #TissotBuzzerBeater to lift the @dallasmavs! #ThisIsYourTime pic.twitter.com/eOqyEGMg7T
— NBA (@NBA) April 15, 2021
Luka Doncic be hitting shots that make you wanna take your ball home and not play with him anymore pic.twitter.com/WWAV7rZn1v
— Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) April 15, 2021
I keep watching this @luka7doncic shot and it keeps getting more and more insane... pic.twitter.com/pvrh9k4yKS
— Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) April 15, 2021
"I can't tell you how many thousand dollars I've lost to him on half court shots... I don't bet with him anymore."
Mavs HC Rick Carlisle talks about @luka7doncic ability to make ridiculous shots in practice, and how that translated to tonight's game winner. #MFFL pic.twitter.com/wYimyOl6qx
— Bally Sports Southwest (@BallySportsSW) April 15, 2021
Off balance?
Off one leg?
Behind the arc?
Tonight's #TissotBuzzerBeater wasn't @luka7doncic's first impossible floater. pic.twitter.com/VHZSGZcbsX
— NBA (@NBA) April 15, 2021
Ridiculous @luka7doncic https://t.co/Nw6O5gPPQ0
— Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) April 15, 2021